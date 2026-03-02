Tampa protest demands ‘Hands off Iran!’

By Saba Indawala

Tampa, FL – On Sunday, March 1, around 25 protesters gathered near the University of South Florida to demand “No war with Iran” at an emergency rally held by Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society (SDS).

Protesters gathered after the U.S. bombings of a girls’ primary school in Minab, southern Iran, resulting in the death of 150 plus schoolgirls, and the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US and Israeli military operation that occurred the previous day.

Tampa Bay SDS member, Connor Jaap, states that “It’s important to be out in the streets protesting the U.S. bombings of Iran because our government wants us scared and docile so they can do whatever they want to maintain control, and we can't let that happen! We must let the Trump administration know that we will not let them slaughter other people for no reason without holding them accountable.”

The protest was joined by the Tampa Immigrant Rights’ Committee and the Tampa District of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization. As protesters held signs with slogans saying, “Stop the missile attacks” and “No more oil wars,” cars passed by honking in support.

“Trump may be pushing the narrative that he is saving the people of Iran, but we have seen this failed playbook time and time again. We see that this is just another strategic move in the U.S.’s and Israel’s plan to maintain white imperialist hegemony,” said Briana Beebe of Tampa Bay SDS in a speech against U.S. aggression in foreign countries.

During the rally, attendees chanted “They tell lies, and then they bomb, first Iraq and now Iran!” and “No boots on the ground, no bombs in the air! U.S. out of everywhere!”

As U.S. aggression in Iran and the Middle East continues, Tampa will continue to organize against it.

#TampaBayFL #FL #SDS #AntiWarMovement #Iran