Tampa postal workers rally against Trump’s privatization efforts

By staff

Tampa, FL – On March 20, over 60 workers with the American Postal Worker Union (APWU) held a public demonstration in Tampa, Florida to bring awareness to attacks on the postal service. The Tampa APWU action was one of over 250 held across the country.

“The post office is not for sale, and it never will be!” chanted workers as they marched up and down the road handing out informational flyers to passing cars to raise awareness about the issue.

The right to a federal mail service is protected in the constitution, which means that its privatization would be illegal. Despite this, President Trump has been considering transferring U.S. Postal Service to the Department of Commerce and privatizing it, which would have the effect of cutting jobs and raising shipping costs. Privatizing the post office is only one of many attempts the president has made on public services, including his attacks on the Department of Education.

Postal workers with the National Association of Letter Carriers will be holding a similar national day of action to fight against privatization this Sunday, March 23.

