Tampa, FL: Pro-Palestine students file Title VI complaint against USF

By staff

Tampa, FL – On Tuesday, December 17, Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) held a press conference to announce a Title VI complaint against the University of South Florida had been filed, to demand that USF reverse the expulsion of Tampa Bay SDS, and to defend the right to protest the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Members of a local organization, the Tampa Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, attended the press conference and gave statements in solidarity with Tampa Bay SDS.

“It is clear that political repression at USF is directly tied to our support and activism around Palestine and DEI initiatives. While we are filing this with the Office of Civil Rights, we know that the power lies in the hands of the people,” said Connor Jaap of Tampa Bay SDS in a statement read out to the gathering.

The complaint was filed through the Office of Civil Rights in response to the University of South Florida discriminating against Palestinians and pro-Palestine solidarity, a direct violation of the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964. The USF administration, including Rhea Law, Danielle McDonald, and Will Weatherford, have continuously retaliated and fostered a hostile environment against Palestinians and pro-Palestine student activists, including members of Tampa Bay SDS.

Tampa Bay SDS demands that USF reverse the expulsion of Tampa Bay SDS, and reinstate Tampa Bay SDS as an official registered student organization, remedy the direct harm that the USF administration has caused students by reversing any expulsion, suspension and conduct charges against Tampa Bay SDS members, disclose all investments and divest from all companies that are connected to the Israeli Zionist state, and to drop policy 6-028, a policy that is specifically retaliatory, anti-Palestinian and anti-SDS.

Tampa Bay SDS will continue to organize around the Title VI and its developments and around the ongoing struggle against USF administration and their continuous and political repression directed at the Palestinian cause.

#TampaFL #FL #StudentMovement #AntiWarMovement #SDS #FreeSpeech