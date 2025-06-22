Tallahassee SDS hosts annual Pride talent show

By Justin Jordan

Tallahassee, FL- Tallahassee SDS hosted its annual pride talent show at The Bark on June 12. Members of the community were encouraged to share their talents in celebration of Tallahassee’s diverse queer community.

Queer community members came together to show solidarity in a state where the LGBTQ community has been increasingly under attack by the state government’s Republican supermajority. Several bills have been passed and signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis, including bans on gender-affirming care, removals of classes deemed “woke” due to the inclusion of LGBTQ history, and restrictions on the discussion of LGBTQ identities in the classrooms.

Community members shared their art through music, poetry and dance, showcasing their creativity. And while the event was a jubilant celebration of creativity and community, it also served as a reminder of the need for continued activism and advocacy.

Tallahassee stands at a crossroads as continued attacks against the LGBTQ community, both on the state level and now on the national level from the Trump administration, continue.

Even locally in Tallahassee, which is often considered a “progressive” city, the attacks have taken a toll. In February, Florida State University attempted to silently axe its LGBTQ housing program, a lifeline to queer students who could potentially face discrimination or even violence if placed in other housing.

It was only due to the swift action of student groups like Tallahassee SDS, TCAC, and the Pride Student Union that the decision was reversed. In what was a true testament to the power of the people – even before a planned protest, the sheer public response was so negative that the university administration was forced to reverse its decision. LGBTQ housing at FSU began only due to the work of local activists, and it was ultimately the work of other activists that would maintain it.

The Pride talent show was also a time of reflection and mourning, as attendees recognized the ninth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting. Over 49 were killed and 53 injured at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando after it was targeted by a shooter in a horrific act of hate and violence. The gay night club was specifically targeted, and most of the victims were LGBTQ and Latino, as the shooting occurred on “Latin Night” at the nightclub.

As attacks continue against queer people, solidarity has become more critical than ever. The Pride Talent Show, while not a protest or rally, was a great place to build community, to come together, to celebrate and to remember the past.

#TallahasseeFL #FL #LGBTQ #Pride #StudentMovement #SDS