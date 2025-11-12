Tallahassee FRSO celebrates the 108th anniversary of the October Revolution

By Joelle Nunez

Tallahassee, FL – On November 7, the Tallahassee Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) celebrated the 108th anniversary of the October Revolution with performances from musicians and speeches from local activists at Groovy Blue Tattoos in Tallahassee’s Railroad Square district. The October Revolution created the Soviet Union and has become a holiday still celebrated globally by socialists and revolutionary-minded people.

The event featured a diverse mix of artists ranging from rap to punk and brought together activists involved in the fight for Black liberation and immigrant rights as well as student organizers and supporters of queer liberation.

Kaiden Rosa, a member of FRSO active in his local Students for a Democratic Society at Florida State University said, “I joined FRSO because we need revolutionary organization if we’re going to make a change in our time.”

The October Revolution resulted in the Bolsheviks taking power from what was formally the Russian Empire led by Tsar Nicholas II. Soviet power set the stage for worker control of the economy and advances in women’s rights, healthcare, education and international support for liberation movements. It became a public holiday in many socialist countries where it represents a triumph of the working class over their exploiters.

Regina Joseph, a long-time community organizer, closed the event by stating, “We should learn from the people that came before us who have made successful revolutions and stood against the imperialist powers of the world. We have to be united against our common enemies and tear down this rotten system once and for all.”

#TallahasseeFL #FL #RevolutionaryTheory #FRSO