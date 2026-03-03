Tallahassee demands ‘No war with Iran!’

By Sadie Carlson and staff

Tallahassee, FL – On Saturday, February 28, around 40 community members gathered at the Florida Capitol Building to protest against the U.S. and Israel’s attack on Iran earlier that morning.

After decades of living under an oppressive and economically devastating U.S.-imposed sanctions regime, Iranians now come under yet more attacks. The attack included bombing two girls' elementary schools only a week before International Women’s Day.

“Trump and his posse are trying to frame these attacks as liberation,” said Brandon Beckett from the Tallahassee Immigrant Rights Alliance. “Liberation from who? From the 80 schoolgirls that were murdered by U.S. and Israeli bombs? There's nothing liberating about war, or sanctions that strangle an entire population. These lives are being lost in an attempt to further U.S. hegemony.”

Kaiden Rosa, the rally's leader, declared, “In the FRSO, we know that we need to resist U.S. imperialism here on the inside just as hard as the people of Palestine and Iran are!”

Delilah Pierre, president of the Tallahassee Community Action Committee, asked, “Why is our government so interested in ‘fixing’ the problems of the world when it can’t even fix itself?”

“As an organization that fights against police brutality and for Black liberation, we will continue our fight for community control of the police, for the right to hold those accountable who commit injustice in our communities,” Pierre continued. “The people of Iran deserve the same right. That right can only be won through a democratic struggle in our country that mobilizes millions of people to upend the systems that still kill and oppress us.”

From Tallahassee to Tehran, the fight to end U.S. and Israeli aggression in the Middle East and around the globe continues. On Sunday, March 8, FRSO Tallahassee will be leading a march for International Women's Day with other community organizations to the capitol. The march will honor immigrant women impacted by ICE terror and the women and girls of Iran and Palestine killed by U.S. imperialism.

