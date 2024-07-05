Tallahassee commemorates the radical roots of Stonewall

By staff

Tallahassee, FL – On June 29, the Tallahassee Community Action Committee (TCAC) along with other activist organizations held a rally in remembrance of Stonewall, the 1969 queer uprising that led to the creation of the current LGBTQ rights movement that exists around the world.

Around ten attendees joined together to talk about the history of the Stonewall Riot and the progressive movements that represent the spirit of Stonewall that exist today.

“Stonewall is about real solidarity, solidarity with the majority of oppressed people around the world, solidarity with Palestine, a solidarity that criticizes the politicians that pretend to stand up with us,” said Delilah Pierre, president of TCAC.

Organizations pointed out the pinkwashing used to disguise and dismiss the oppression of Palestinians in particular. Cas Casanova, who spoke for the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, talked about pinkwashing at Pride. “Pinkwashing still exists in our movements,” said Casanova. “There needs to be a conversation about how to fight back against organizations that say they support queer people but try to betray the radical foundation of our movements, and ignore how the struggle for queer liberation is connected to Palestinian liberation.”

“Stonewall may have been the spark for the queer rights movement, but we will be the flames,” said Kingsley Early, the speaker for Students for a Democratic Society. Participants stated that they would continue fighting for queer, Palestinian and Black liberation.

