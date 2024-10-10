Tallahassee commemorates one year of Palestinian resistance

By staff

Tallahassee, FL – On October 7, over 150 community members gathered to show solidarity with the Palestinian people and Palestinian resistance on the anniversary of Operation Al Aqsa Flood.

Jayci Qassis, organizer with Dissenters, started off the event with important historical context for October 7, stating “The Al-Aqsa flood was the result of a culmination; a boiling point of almost a century long existence of living under oppression by the Zionist entity. A year ago today, Palestine brought to consciousness the truth about the over 76 year long occupation that stemmed from the Nakba. We honor the courage and steadfastness of the Palestinian resistance, our brothers and sisters in Gaza and across all of Palestine in their struggle for liberation.”

“This is not just a moment of remembrance. It is a moment of action. We are here to make it clear that the struggle for Palestinian liberation and self-determination is far from isolated. We, standing in the belly of the beast, must recognize the complicity of the system’s that support genocide – not just abroad, but within our very communities,” said Aurea Hughes, an organizer for Tallahassee’s chapter of the Dream Defenders.

Robert Alexander Lee, an organizer representing Tallahassee’s Food Not Bombs chapter, stated, “We just saw huge parts of the United States, especially North Carolina, be absolutely devastated by a hurricane. And yet we still manage to send billions to Israel’s war machine.”

Other organizers pointed out the role of the Democratic Party and Joe Biden in facilitating the genocide against Palestinians. Regina Joseph, a member of Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), stated, “The Biden administration is at the forefront of this genocide. They say they want a ceasefire and want to end the humanitarian crisis while sending billions of dollars in weapons to Israel.”

Joseph continued, “They say they want to bring about a diplomatic resolution but then advocate for the wanton murder of democratically elected Palestinian officials. But we recognize their lies and deception. Then they have the nerve to say that we must vote for them. We refuse to be complicit in this genocide. We will not have the blood of Palestinians on our hands.”

Other speakers pointed out the effects of the genocide and talked about the strength of the Palestinian resistance. Delilah Pierre, representing the Tallahassee Community Action Committee, spoke about the strength of the Palestinian resistance and international movement to defeat Israel, stating, “We have to understand that Palestine’s liberation is an objective fact – our movements are working. They are dealing blows to Israel. Their economy is crumbling. Their international ties and relationships are weakening. Their strength is waning. That is why Israel is resorting to desperate terrorist attacks and indiscriminate bombings. But it won’t work, and it can’t work. They are still losing.”

The protest was led by the Freedom Road Socialist Organization and the Tallahassee Dissenters, also was supported by local organizations, including the Dream Defenders, the Tallahassee Community Action Committee, Kabataan Alliance, Food Not Bombs, and Students for a Democratic Society (SDS).

The protest ended with a vigil and a moment of silence for those affected by the genocide.

