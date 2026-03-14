Tallahassee Coalition Against Trump to hold No Kings rally March 28

By Mariana Guimaraes

Tallahassee, FL – The Tallahassee Coalition Against Trump announced that they will be holding the next No Kings! rally on Saturday, March 28, at the Florida Historic Capitol.

Students, community organizers and supporting political organizations have made the decision to be a part of this coalition. They all have a common goal: to fight back against Trump and his war-mongering, and criminal administration.

The Trump administration has illegally delayed and redacted the Epstein files, attempted to end birthright citizenship, pardoned people who participated on January 6,cracked down on DEI, invaded other counties to serve U.S. billionaires, and kidnapped immigrants.

The attacks from the Trump administration will not stop unless we unite a broad movement across the country that forces them to concede.

It’s time to stand up and fight back! Join The Tallahassee Coalition Against Trump on Saturday, March 28 at 3 p.m. at the Florida Historic Capitol to continue the fight against this racist and reactionary Trump administration.

#TallahasseeFL #FL #NoKings