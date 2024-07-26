Tallahassee: City commission candidates answer questions about policing, Palestine at public forum

By Thomas Spiers

Tallahassee, FL – On July 20, the Tallahassee Community Action Committee hosted a forum for candidates running for city commission Seats 1 and 2. The forum was held at the Dr. B.L. Perry Southside Branch Library.

For Seat 1, Jacqueline “Jack” Porter, the incumbent, and one challenger, Louis Dilbert, was in

attendance. Another challenger, Rudolph “Rudy” Ferguson, did not respond to TCAC’s requests to attend.

For Seat 2, one of the challengers, Dorothy “Dot” Inman-Johnson, attended. The incumbent, Curtis Richardson, and another challenger, Donna Nyack, did not respond to requests to attend. Another challenger, Bernard Stevens, was going to attend, but was stuck out of town due to delayed flight.

The forum lasted around two hours. Topics discussed included civilian oversight and community control of the police, women’s, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights in Tallahassee, and the genocide in Palestine.

When asked about the conduct of the Tallahassee Police Department and Chief Lawrence Revell, Inman-Johnson said that the police department “has become a political pawn of the city manager, the mayor, and two of the city commissioners. The chief does what he knows what those three commissioners and the city manager wants.”

City Manager Reese Goad is a close ally with the conservative bloc of the commission, especially the mayor.

Inman-Johnson also mentioned that Chief Revell had actually retired at the end of 2023 and was appointed by Goad to a new Other Personal Services Employment (OPS) position, while also pulling retirement benefits.

To the same question, Commissioner Porter referred to her public comments on the dais, on social media, and in press conferences against the chief over her time in office.

“I believe we have a political problem that can only be fixed with a political solution, and that has to be a change at the top and a change of city manager,” Porter commented.

On the same subject, Dilbert spoke towards the responsibilities of people in public positions, particularly Revell’s speaking at an event hosted by the Billy Graham Evangelical Association, an anti-LGBTQ organization. Dilbert stated, “He has freedom of speech, that’s his prerogative. But when you do that under the banner of your position, that’s where I have an issue.”

Regarding the budgeting process of the city, all three candidates agreed that changes need to be made.

“We could improve city spending by making budget workshops real workshops where the public is invited,” said Inman-Johnson.

“We need to strike a balance between helping the least off with the ability to raise money,” said Dilbert.

Commissioner Porter emphasized reprioritization towards the poorest people in Tallahassee. “If the roof of your house is leaking, you’re going to fix that before you buy a new couch.”

The final question was about the genocide in Palestine. All three attendees agreed to vote for a ceasefire resolution, which would make Tallahassee the first city in Florida to do so.

On the five person city commission, Porter and fellow commissioner Jeremy Matlow comprise a more progressive minority. Commissioners Curtis Richardson and Dianne Williams-Cox, alongside Mayor John Dailey, lead a more conservative majority. They use that power to push through contracts that are beneficial for developers and to prevent more progressive demands such as affordable housing.

Inman-Johnson winning against Richardson would bring a progressive majority to the dais, a seismic shift to the city’s decision making board, as long as Porter wins re-election. Porter’s biggest challenger, Rudy Ferguson, has been endorsed by all three of the sitting conservative commissioners.

The full replay is available on TCAC’s Instagram, @tallycac. The primary for positions in the city and Leon County is on August 20.

