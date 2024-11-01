Students ‘Study-in’ for Palestine At Tulane University Library

By Siena Vincent

New Orleans, LA – Starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, pro-Palestine students at Tulane University quietly entered the library and took up space at nearly every table on the first floor. Almost all the students wore keffiyehs and taped signs to their laptops. Some slogans read, “Tulane divest from genocide”, “While we’re learning, Lebanon is burning”, and “Our tuition funds genocide.” Food, coffee, keffiyehs, signs, and books on Palestine were provided to any student who wanted to join.

The action, called a “study-in”, drew attention from Tulane’s administrators, university police, and pro-genocide students. Usually open to the public, the library required student IDs to access that week. Police and administrators stood around throughout the 24 hours. Several pro-genocide students arrived and occupied a table, wearing Israeli flags and attempting to speak to students trying to study. They also frequently recorded pro-Palestine students without their consent, often getting very close to their faces. When reported to the library administration, they replied that there was no policy to stop students from recording without permission.

Despite the intimidation attempts, pro-Palestinian students maintained the study-in for 24 hours. At times, more than 50 students were participating. The action was a resounding show of Tulane students’ support for Palestine. The message from the students was clear, “Tulane divest from genocide.”

