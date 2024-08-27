Students, community members battle repression of pro-Palestine protesters at George Washington University

By Jon Abraham

Washington, DC – On Thursday, August 22, over 300 people gathered at James Monroe Park in downtown DC to support the student intifada. Last semester, students and community members from across the DMV set up an encampment at The George Washington University (GWU), called “Shohada’ Square.” Those involved have been facing charges from the courts, repression from the university, and brutalization by the police.

August 22 marked the first day of classes for the 2024 fall semester at GWU, and student organizers planned a protest to remind administration that they will not back down.

Protesters took to the streets from James Monroe Park towards GWU’s main campus, stopping at the office of President Ellen Granberg, reminding her of her complicity in genocide and the repression of pro-Palestine students. Metropolitan Police Department formed a barrier between the office and the protesters. Student organizers with DMV Students for Justice in Palestine led the chants, “Disclose, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest!” and “Granberg, Granberg, you can’t hide! You’re supporting genocide!”

Speakers at the protest included representatives from The DC Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and the Palestinian Youth Movement DMV.

The speaker from the DC Alliance stated, “Today, is a strong reminder to administration, that we will not back down in the face of repression. And that we will not stay silent, and that this whole upcoming school year will be miserable for them as long as they continue to support genocide. The DC Alliance stands with the valiant students currently being repressed by the university, we stand with all those facing charges in the courts for protesting genocide, and we stand with Palestine.”

A speaker from the Palestinian Youth Movement stated, “Any trespass against the students is an aggression against all of us. The isolation imposed on the student body is intentional and purposeful, don’t be fooled. Isolation is the main weapon used by our enemies in the ruling class. It’s one of the most potent weapons they have at their disposal, and they’ve used it against the student movement for decades.”

Negotiations with the GWU administration are ongoing, and the students are pushing for five demands: Drop all charges and sanctions against Pro-Palestine students and student organizations; protect pro-Palestine speech and organizing on campus and end the unlawful discrimination against Palestinian political expression; divest from all companies selling technology, weapons and logistics to fuel genocide in Gaza; disclose all of GWU’s investments and funding sources; and finally, end all academic partnerships with the genocidal settler state of Israel.

