Statement on U.S. Military Threats Against Iran

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

The U.S. is sending signals that military action against Iran is imminent. Troops have been partially evacuated from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, indicating preparations for an escalation. Iran has been clear that it will respond to attacks in kind. This is the latest bad chapter in a campaign of assassinations, sanctions, threats and aggression spanning decades—all aimed at crushing Iran’s sovereignty and pulling apart its role in the resistance to U.S. empire in the region.

Iran is a sovereign country, but even more importantly, it has played a progressive and steadfast role in the politics of the wider Middle East. Iran stands firmly with the Palestinian resistance, and backs the anti-imperialist forces in Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen. The U.S. arms and funds Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, and Iran has—in word and deed—supported those defending Palestinian life and dignity. This is why Iran is targeted again and again. The U.S. is much less concerned about nuclear threats than they are with punishing any nation that refuses to submit to imperialism and domination.

The anti-war movement should get prepared and stay ready to act. Each and every attack on Iran must be responded to. Wars waged by imperialism are not a game. They mean death and devastation that reverberates long after the dust has settled. We reject any military strike on Iran and will take to the streets to say so.

No Bombs on Iran!

No to Trump’s War on Iran!

U.S. Hands off Iran!

