Starbucks workers in Oviedo hold the picket line for a decent contract

By Vanessa Christaldi

Oviedo, FL – Workers from the Starbucks Workers United (SBWU) at the Oviedo Starbucks store on Mitchell-Hammock Road joined the nationwide Red Cup Rebellion strike on December 11, taking to the picket line to fight for a decent contract from the multi-billion dollar corporation.

Starbucks has stalled negotiations with SBWU, refusing to meet any economic demands of the workers and failing to address the issues of staffing, scheduling and unfair labor practices that are rampant in stores. Starbucks workers in Oviedo have long dealt with these issues, all while facing the rising cost of living in central Florida.

On the morning of Friday, December 19, the strike was still going strong and the energy was high on the sidewalk outside of the store, where about 15 workers and allies gathered for a picket and march. Slogans like “Understaffing, underpaid, that’s how your coffee’s made!” and “What’s outrageous? Starbucks wages!” were heard from the store and the drive-thru.

Since the strike began, managers have brought in scabs to keep the store operating for limited hours, closing every day at noon. Members of the union informed drivers entering the parking lot about the strike, successfully redirecting several people away from the store and towards other local coffee shops.

“We’ve had a lot of support from the community,” said Clay Blastic, one of the strike captains for the Oviedo store. “We have people coming by and dropping off bagels and donuts and coffee for us. We were able to talk to people and convince them not to come through and respect our picket line.”

A member of SBWU and the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, reflected on how union organizers should navigate ignorant or defeatist ideas towards the union. “When I approach these conversations, I break it down in terms of goals, because it’s no secret that everyone is struggling. I think that anger is generally directed in the wrong direction – If your solution is ‘get another job,’ or ‘it's not working,’ what do you suggest? Because in getting another job, the solution you're opting for is that someone always has to suffer.”

Blastic highlighted the importance of worker solidarity, stating, “A rising tide lifts all boats, but if we all stand together, we’re able to ask for more because we’re the ones that are doing the work. We’re the ones that are pulling the shots. It only makes sense that we have a greater say in our workplace.”

It is evident that the workers at the Oviedo Starbucks have a strong union that is ready to carry on the fight for a better workplace alongside hundreds of unionized stores across the country. If you would like to support the striking workers, join the boycott of Starbucks and donate to the Oviedo Starbucks Strike Fund.

