Starbucks St. Claude workers win union election in New Orleans

By Abbey Lodwig

New Orleans, LA – On February 7, workers at Starbucks on Saint Claude Street won their union election in a 12 to 4 vote. This is the third Starbucks to unionize in New Orleans. Baristas complain of an unsafe work environment, lack of predictable or sufficient hours, and a workplace that is falling apart.

“I'm really proud of all our partners for showing up to vote and making their voices heard. We are hopeful that Starbucks will bargain with us in good faith and we can negotiate a contract that supports and represents all the lovely, hardworking employees at our store,” said Alexis Clark, who has been working at the location for two years.

“The efforts and plans we strived for finally paid off, this whole situation was a long time coming, and I'm happy with where we turned out,” barista Julian Musay said.

