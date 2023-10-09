Stand with Palestine! Victory to the Palestinian resistance!

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

The Palestinian resistance is dealing a heavy blow to the Israeli apartheid state. The decades of oppression, humiliation and callous cruelty by the occupiers of Palestine are being answered in the only language oppressors truly understand.

Operation Al Aqsa Flood, the coordinated military response of the resistance, has changed the calculus of one-sided wars. In the past, Palestinian protesters marched from Gaza to exercise their right to return to their homes. Zionist snipers laughed as they killed and maimed the kids and elders. That day is over. Forever. The Palestinian resistance has arrived with bulldozers to remove the barbed wire and have used motorized hang gliders to cross the separation barrier. This is a good turn of events, and everyone who yearns for justice needs to stand with the Palestinian resistance. It’s the right thing to do.

Israel has long promoted the myth of a Zionist superman. That is over. Palestinians have taken over the armed settlements that surround Gaza. They have occupied Israeli military bases. Gun battles are going on across the West Bank. Rockets are responding to occupation. Hezbollah is shelling Israeli positions in occupied Lebanon. The world is changing and not a moment too soon.

Israel is a torture state. Thousands of Palestinians languish in Israeli jails, jails where prisoners face every sort of sick brutality. It is no surprise that the Palestinian resistance groups want to exchange the soldiers and settlers they have taken prisoner for their people who have suffered so much in the fight for liberation.

Israel exists on stolen land and borrowed time. It has no legitimacy whatsoever. It was a colonial project of Britain that was taken up by the U.S. Without billions of dollars of U.S. funding, weapons and training, the Israeli occupation would have ended long ago. Like the U.S., Israel is a paper tiger – a spider web that can be swept away by the collective action of the Arab peoples.

Israel, the U.S. government, and much of the media promotes the idea that the Palestinian resistance is somehow “terrorist.” Nothing could be further from the truth. The Islamic Resistance Movement (HAMAS), the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine and so many others represent the aspirations of a free people, Palestinians who insist on the end to occupation. Freedom Road Socialist Organization rejects the notion that freedom fighters are “terrorists.” We are proud to stand with the resistance.

Those of us who stand in solidarity with Palestine have our work cut out for us. The Zionist regime is carrying out horrific crimes – including indiscriminate bombings in Gaza that have destroyed homes, schools and health care facilities. Their logic is genocidal. We need to act fast.

Demonstrations in solidarity with Palestine should be organized everywhere. The role of the U.S. needs to be highlighted. U.S. weapons are killing people. Biden wants to send Israel more weapons. Not one U.S. dollar should be funding the occupation of Palestine.

In the days ahead, lots of politicians are going to be saying “stand with Israel.” They will lie and cry. Do the opposite. This is time to stand with Palestine. Time is on the side of the oppressed. And a new stage of the freedom struggle has arrived.

Stand with Palestine!

Victory to the Palestinian resistance!

End U.S. aid to Israel!

From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!

#Palestine #FRSO #Statement #AntiWar #NationalLiberation #Feature