By staff

St. Paul, MN – More than 500 postal workers and community members rallied at the State Capitol Building, March 23, to push back against Trump’s possible privatization of the postal service. The protest was organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) Branch 9. Demonstrations have been taking place across the U.S. in response to the Trump administrations attacks on federal workers.

