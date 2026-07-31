St. Paul, MN: Eastside neighbors celebrate closing of industrial polluter Northern Iron

By Michael Wood

St. Paul, MN – Eastside Neighbors will breathe clean air come January 1. After a years-long struggle, Eastside neighbors are celebrating the closure of industrial polluter Northern Iron Tool and Machine. On Thursday, July 30, the foundry announced that it will close by the end of the year. Northern Iron was a constant source of pollution that harmed the Eastside community.

Just last week, on July 18, Eastside residents with the Minnesota Climate Justice Committee packed a Saint Paul courtroom and held a press conference to demand Northern Iron’s air permit be revoked.

Kalani Matus of the Climate Justice Committee stated, “Don’t get it twisted – community action took down this polluter. Just like with Smith Foundry in Minneapolis, everyday people organized together around their common interests to shut down Northern Iron. Right now, it can feel like the world is attacking regular people left and right. But we have the power to change our circumstances. When we organize, great things can happen.”

Brittney Bruce bought a house directly across the street from Northern Iron. When she moved in, she had no idea her house, her windowsills, and her car would be covered in black dust from Northern Iron. Upon hearing the news of Northern Iron’s closure she said, “My kids can go outside. Kids in the school won’t have to breathe the pollution anymore. By next year our kids will be able to breathe clean air.” Bruce had never organized against an industrial polluter like Northern Iron before. She said, “By yourself your voice is small. But when we get together we are loud. I’m so glad we were able to hold Northern Iron accountable.”

Last year, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) initiated a lawsuit to revoke Northern Iron’s air permit after years of noncompliance, unacceptable pollution, and neighborhood demands for clean air. For decades, Northern Iron shirked accountability. The polluting foundry has air permit violations and other citations dating back to the early 2000s. As recently as 2023, Northern Iron was fined $41,500 by the MPCA for inadequate pollution control equipment and installing new equipment without a permit. These violations led to increased air pollution for Eastside residents.

Neighbors of the foundry continually reported air quality issues to the MPCA and they rallied against the foundry. Eastside residents also sued Northern Iron in a class action lawsuit that demanded the polluter take responsibility for the harm it caused to residents’ health and homes. A judge has yet to rule on either the permit revocation or the class action lawsuit against Northern Iron.

Whitney Wildman of the Minnesota Climate Justice Committee said, “The Climate Justice Committee congratulates the residents of Eastside on their victory against Northern Iron. This victory shows when we fight back we can make huge gains for our communities. We stand in total solidarity with Eastside in their fight for clean air and a safe, healthy community. And we will be watching to ensure no other polluters replace Northern Iron.”

Eastside resident and lawyer Melissa Lorentz said, “The Eastside has worked so hard for this victory. I can't count the number of community members that showed up to meetings, wrote letters, door knocked, and rallied to hold Northern Iron accountable. My neighbors are crying tears of joy right now, not just because we won, but because we did it together.”

Sarah Degner Riveros, who is an Eastside resident, said, “This victory sends a message to all polluters that Minnesotans won't tolerate harm to our environment. This is a win that will have lasting impacts far beyond the East Side of Saint Paul.”

#StPaulMN #MN #Environment #CJC