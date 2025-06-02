SJSU Students for Justice in Palestine declare end of hunger strike, starts negotiations with school administration

By John Duroyan

San Jose, CA – On May 17, the San Jose State University chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine announced an end to their hunger strike, after ten days without food. San Jose State administration reached a working agreement with the hunger strikers, after ongoing pressure from students.

The hunger strike was officially declared on May 5. It was part of a statewide effort across the California State University system, in which chapters of SJP called hunger strikes to focus attention on the 2 million Palestinians facing starvation in Gaza due to the genocidal efforts of the Israeli regime, and their ongoing blockade which prevents the entry of humanitarian aid into the area.

SJSU SJP board member Haddy Barghouti told why the group joined the statewide hunger strike, stating, “No food has entered the Gaza strip in over two months, the more than 2 million Palestinians in Gaza are surviving on less than one meal a day, and are facing starvation,” he said. “This cannot continue.”

“The Israeli government has announced its plan to occupy Gaza and forcibly expel 2 million Palestinians from their homes,” said SJP board member Maya Abou Kewik. “This comes right after the complete blockade of food, water and electricity for two months.”

SJSU SJP president Lara Aburahma stated, “We demand that our schools divest from the companies aiding and abetting Israeli genocide of the Palestinian people. This includes but is not limited to Lockheed Martin, Caterpillar, Palantir and Leonardo.”

Other demands specific to SJSU included the suspension of study abroad programs and the revision of Time, Place, Manner policies that restrict students’ right to assemble and protest.

The number of students participating in SJSU’s hunger strike only grew as it progressed, with at least two faculty members joining the hunger strike and announcing their support of the students.

With the end of the hunger strike, the working agreements SJSU SJP reached with administration were publicized on their Instagram page. SJSU administration promised preventative measures to ensure that study abroad programs with Israel would not be reestablished at the CSU level. The administration also promised to meet with various leaders of activist groups to revise and change existing Time, Place, Manner policies in June. Lastly, the administration promised to continue working on a website that would disclose investments in a more transparent manner.

SJP has promised to continue to hold the administration accountable to the promises they have made.

#SanJoseCA #CA #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #StudentMovement #SJP