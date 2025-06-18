Sign on to the call: After FBI raid in San Jose, we say “Anti-war activism is not a crime!”

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Committee to Stop FBI Repression.

In April 2025, San Jose anti-war activist Alex Dillard was subjected to the execution of a federal search warrant. FBI agents raided his home and seized his personal electronic devices, seeking evidence of alleged ties to Russia and implying that he may have been acting as a foreign agent.

We, as members of the San Jose community as well as the broad progressive people's movements in the U.S. and around the world, stand in solidarity with Alex against these attacks. We assert that these accusations are entirely baseless. They constitute a clear act of political retaliation against Alex's First Amendment-protected beliefs, activities, and associations.

This incident is not isolated. It reflects a broader pattern of repression by federal agencies against activists, journalists, and organizers who speak out against U.S. imperialism, war, and systemic injustice. From the surveillance and harassment of the Black liberation movement to the targeting of Palestinian solidarity organizers, the U.S. government has repeatedly sought to silence dissent through intimidation and legal persecution.

We condemn this latest act of state repression in the strongest terms. Such tactics are designed to instill fear, disrupt organizing efforts, and criminalize activism. But we refuse to be intimidated. Our community stands united in defense of the right to dissent and to challenge U.S. militarism, corporate greed, and state violence—no matter how aggressively the government attempts to suppress these voices.

We call on all allies, activists, and organizations committed to justice to sign onto this solidarity statement and to remain vigilant and to push back against these escalating attacks. The government’s efforts to conflate activism with “foreign influence” are a transparent attempt to justify repression—but we will not allow these tactics to silence us. We will continue to speak out, organize, and resist. Solidarity, not silence, is our answer to repression.

Activism is not a crime. Opposing war and genocide is not a crime. Hands off our movements!

Sign onto the statement here: tinyurl.com/handsoffantiwar

#InJusticeSystem #PoliticalRepression #CSFR #StopFBI #AntiWarMovement