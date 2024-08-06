Seattle rallies against 300 days of Zionist genocide against Palestinians

By staff

Seattle, WA – Over 200 people rallied at Westlake Park in Seattle, August 3, to protest the U.S.-backed Zionist genocide in Palestine. August 3 was the International Day of Action for Gaza and Palestinian Detainees, announced by Palestinian resistance leader Ismail Haniyeh before his assassination.

At the rally, a speaker from Palestinian Youth Movement addressed the complicity of the Biden administration, stating, “We will not be swayed by the cop and imperialist Kamala Harris!”

Rally attendee Justice Mornum strongly agreed, saying, “The Democratic Party has shown they don’t value Palestinian lives.” Mornum added, “All workers have an obligation to show their solidarity.”

Ahmad Hamdan from Palestinian Youth Movement introduced the campaign against the Maersk corporation “targeting the transport and shipping company that is responsible for the majority of weapons shipped to and from Israel. Some of their main investments are bringing flight wings for F-15 fighter jets to Seattle specifically so Boeing can construct them and they can be brought over to Israel and used on innocent civilians.”

The Gaza Health Ministry officially records 40,074 dead since October 7, 2023, while the actual death toll is projected by the Lancet Journal to reach 186,000.

The rally coincided with the Boeing Seafair Air Show, a military propaganda event in which U.S. Navy ships dock in Seattle and Blue Angel war planes soar and dive over the city, for a total cost of $40 million.

470,000 Israelis have fled Israel since October 7, showing the extent to which they are aware that Israel is built on stolen land and borrowed time. In contrast, Palestinians are engaged in a heroic struggle to liberate their land.

#SeattleWA #Palestine #AntiWarMovement #PYM