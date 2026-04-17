SDS chapter starts up at Illinois State University

By staff

Normal, IL- On Wednesday, March 25, student activists from New Students for a Democratic Society at the University of Illinois at Chicago made the three-hour car trip to Normal, Illinois to table at Illinois State University.

Despite car trouble that delayed their commute by nearly two hours, one there, the students immediately hit the ground running by tabling at the university for three hours.

The tabling took place on a bridge chalked with statements expressing solidarity with Palestine and dissatisfaction with university administration. It was clear that the university was filled with students ready to get active.

Over the course of the three days spent tabling, 77 students signed up, eager to start a New SDS chapter at Illinois State University.

Due to the positive reception of the table, members of SDS at UIC organized a meeting that same week to give a more detailed explanation of what it would mean to start a SDS chapter and be a part of a national organization.

On Friday, March 28, over a dozen students, gathered at Illinois State University’s Milner Library, voted in favor of starting a New SDS chapter on their campus.

During this meeting students at ISU expressed their concern with the presence of ICE in their community as well as the possibility of agents appearing on campus. Another sentiment was clear support of the AFSCME Local 1110 that had voted to authorize a strike that very same day as well as interest in supporting the newly formed faculty unions.

Another point that was brought up was the presence of Turning Point USA at ISU. While the chapter at ISU is not large, it brings out the most reactionary forces that exist on campus, whose sentiments seem to have grown even more after the death of TPUSA spokesperson Charlie Kirk. Attendants of this meeting made it clear that they do not tolerate TPUSA having any platform on their campus.

Students were eager for a broad, progressive student organization to start up at their university and they were more than willing to be a part of the process of getting something new established.

The next day students mobilized to the No Kings rally in Bloomington, which had over 1000 people. SDSers led chants like: “No boots on the ground, no bombs in the air, U.S. out of everywhere” and “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here.”

If you’re interested in starting an SDS chapter at your school, fill out the Join SDS form on their website.

#NormalIL #IL #StudentMovement #SDS