Santa Ana protests after Trump election

By Diana Terreros

Santa Ana, CA – On Wednesday, November 6 almost 30 community members and activists united to call people to action following Donald Trump’s election. The rally was held on the intersection of Bristol and McFadden, where hundreds protested in 2020 after the killing of George Floyd.

Abe Quintana of the Community Service Organization Orange County (CSO OC) kicked off the rally by stating, “Trump’s victory is the result of the built-in failure of the two party system,” and “both the Democrats and Republicans can never bring real change to our everyday lives as working people.”

David Pulido of Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) then spoke about what a Trump presidency will bring, stating, “We can expect attacks on the immigrant community. We can expect attacks on labor rights. We can expect attacks on reproductive and LGBTQ rights. We can expect the use of police to repress people’s movements, and more police killings. And we can expect the administration to continue supporting Israel’s genocide of the Palestinian people.” He called people to action, stating “we who live in the belly of the beast of the U.S. empire have a responsibility to all who suffer from its policies abroad” to organize and fight back.

Maria Ceja from Tenants United Santa Ana (TUSA) spoke about their victory in winning rent control for Santa Ana. She emphasized that it took years of work and fighting against the police association, apartment association, and real estate association that are all backed by millions of dollars. Ceja stated, “I would like to note that this work would have not been possible if it hadn’t been for the years and years of work and dedication and the blood, sweat and tears of community members here in Santa Ana.”

Patricia Flores from OC Environmental Justice (OCEJ) urged people to act without waiting for help from politicians and non-profits, stating, “My only hope is that the people who were waiting for a savior still in 2024 will use this opportunity to organize in their communities to make sure we never have to wait for a savior again.”

Protesters then picketed intersections, chanting “Not another nickel, not another dime! No more money for Israel’s crimes!” and “Don’t let cops run this city!” as cars passing by honked in support.

Emma Gottfried of CSO OC spoke of Trump’s election and the likelihood of the expansion of police power and repression. She spoke of CSO OC’s campaign to hire an Independent Oversight Director (IOD) for the Santa Ana Police Oversight Commission. The commission was established two years ago but has not performed any investigations due to the lack of an IOD. Gottfried stated “Santa Ana deserves better! When the police commit crimes, they need to be held accountable. The people of Santa Ana deserve a functioning police oversight body. That is why we are demanding that the city council appoint an independent oversight director.”

Protesters then chanted “SAPD, KKK, IDF they’re all the same” and “La migra, la policia, la misma porqueria!”

Stef Dorantes of CSO OC closed out the rally with a strong call to action, “We cannot let them weaken our resolve. We have to let our fierce love for one another drive us to struggle. We must unite and struggle for liberation for all of us because politicians won’t do that for us! We must come together to fight for an end to the genocide! We need to come together and fight for our rights! We need to come together and fight for police accountability! So please join us at CSO OC and we can struggle together!”

The rally was organized by CSO OC and endorsed by TUSA, OCEJ, US Palestinian Community Network, FRSO, OC Environmental Justice, and more. To get involved in CSO OC’s campaign for police accountability, email [email protected] or contact us on Instagram @cso.oc.

#SantaAnaCA #CA #PeoplesStruggles #Trump #CSOOC