Santa Ana marches for International Workers Day

Santa Ana, CA – Chants of “No hate, no fear! Immigrants are welcome here!” resounded on the afternoon of May 1 as roughly 300 protesters took to the streets of downtown. The march commemorated International Workers Day. Those in the streets lifted handmade monarch butterfly puppets and signs demanding police accountability, justice for immigrants, and protection for workers’ rights. The event program featured speakers who talked about the history of May Day and the oppression of workers.

Rain Mendoza of Community Service Organization Orange County (CSO OC) educated attendees about the Bracero Program, a federal project started in 1942 that brought laborers in from Mexico to exploit them through short-term work contracts. She then spoke about Mexican Repatriation, stating “Mexican nationals and Chicanos, even U.S. citizens, were deported due to an anti-immigrant surge in response to the Great Depression. This program was presented as a way to alleviate economic strains on the working class.”

Mendoza pointed out that the differences between these two programs show that “the bosses and the government get to decide whether immigrants are a welcomed labor force or a scapegoat for economic hardships.”

Mendoza continued, “Trump is attacking our immigrant communities instead of the greedy bosses responsible for our economic problems! And we have to stand up and fight back to protect and expand immigrant rights!”

Another member of Community Service Organization Orange County (CSO OC), Erika Armenta, shared her demands for justice for Noe Rodriguez, her partner who was killed by Santa Ana Police Department (SAPD) on December 1, 2024. Armenta stressed that SAPD has failed to be transparent with her attorneys and the public about Noe’s case, stating, “More than 45 days have passed and by law they must publish the entire body-worn camera video.”

Armenta’s demands include “the de-escalation of situations and the end of unarmed civilian deaths. These officers are still free and patrolling our streets while we, the relatives, are devastated, struggling for justice.”

Sandra De Anda of the Orange County Rapid Response Network (OCCRN) asked for support from the community in their campaign to free Mina Soliman, who was illegally taken into custody during a routine ICE check-in on April 29. De Anda explained, “ICE check-ins have been used as an alternative to detention for decades, and are now being weaponized against community members who consistently show up for their scheduled check-ins.” Despite arriving with his lawyer and fellow organizers, Soliman was soon transferred to the Desert View Annex in Adelanto, California. The Trump administration has stepped up attacks against the immigrant community and OCRRN, among many, raised the need for organization to defend the community and expand protections.

Nadia Al-Said of the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) stated,“During the First Intifada, or uprising, Palestinians organized themselves en masse, building an economy through self-sustenance, boycotting Israeli goods, withholding their labor, and rising up against military infrastructure depriving them of their land and dignity.” Through her speech, she highlighted that despite the challenges they have faced, the Palestinian resistance fights bravely on the frontlines and needs the support of people worldwide.

Abe Quintana of Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) spoke about the history of May Day. Quintana told of the Haymarket rally and nationwide strike in 1886 that part in hat the holiday commemorates. “If it was not for workers organizing as a class and striking across the country in 1886, we would not have the eight-hour workday. We must come together now for the sake of our communities and workers around the world.” Quintana invited those who are not yet active to join an organization that speaks to them to take an active role in the liberation of the working class.

Quintana urged for unity stating, “Workers of all nationalities and identities experience hardship thanks to the capitalist system built to benefit the wealthy ruling class and their political puppets. We must recognize that when one group of workers is under attack, we are all under attack!”

Put together by the Orange County May Day Coalition, over a dozen organizations like Palestinian Youth Movement, OC Rapid Response Network, Community Service Organization Orange County, and Freedom Road Socialist Organization took part in planning and inviting the unorganized to take action.

Orange County will continue to fight for the oppressed, the coalition will be returning for next year’s May Day, and those involved call on all workers to unite in the shared struggle for labor. The end of oppression will be achieved with organization.

