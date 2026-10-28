By staff

Santa Ana, CA – On October 8, roughly 25 community members held a protest demanding justice for two young Chicanos, 15-year-old Jaden Michaca and 18-year-old Victor Lopez. Both Michaca and Lopez were shot by officers in the Santa Ana Police Department (SAPD) within five months of each other, continuing a pattern of police oppression towards Chicanos in the city.

The city and police department have refused to share information relevant to the cases, including the names of officers involved and the full unedited body camera footage. Community Service Organization Orange County (CSO OC) is pressuring the city of Santa Ana with a lawsuit for failing to release public records related to deaths at the hands of police.

“My brother was killed by SAPD. He was shot three times just feet away from his one-year-old son and his partner, after following orders to get on the ground,” shared Emily Lopez, the older sister of Victor Lopez. He was only ten days away from his 19th birthday, and Emily Lopez highlighted the fact that he posed no threat to police.

Attendees heard from Maribel Michaca, mother of Jaden Michaca, who stated, “We’re here to demand all the uncut video from Jaden’s death. I want justice for my son; I want the cops who killed my son to be in jail!”

Despite previous calls for mental health crisis response teams, SAPD failed to provide Jaden Michaca the help that he needed. The two officers dispatched that day would shoot Michaca nine times in less than 30 seconds after making contact at his home; a stray bullet hit his mother in the hand.

Rosie Camacho, whose son Albert Arzola was killed by Anaheim PD, commented, “I’m here for my son and the rest of the victims of police officers who believe that just because they have a badge and a gun, they can brutalize our kids. We want transparency and accountability!”

Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) member Abe Quintana added, “Police violence against Chicanos is used to keep our working-class communities living in fear and criminalize them. Chicanos must fight for self-determination to bring an end to our national oppression!”

The crowd marched along Civic Center Drive, where passersby honked in support, and they gathered at the front doors of the SAPD building chanting, “Jail killer cops!” They held signs with pictures of the victims, as well as the officers in the department who have killed Chicanos and other oppressed nationalities. The event was organized by CSO OC with the family members of victims who have been killed by police.

#SantaAnaCA #CA #InJusticeSystem #KillerCops #CSO #CSOOC #FRSO