Santa Ana demands independent police oversight and justice for Noe Rodriguez at city council meeting

By staff

Santa Ana, CA – On September 16, Community Service Organization Orange County (CSO OC) members demanded justice for Noe Rodriguez and protested attacks on the Police Oversight Commission at a city council meeting. Though the city faces two lawsuits related to the police killing of Noe Rodriguez, city staff have tried to ignore the incident. CSO OC has made that effort unsuccessful.

Erika Armenta, wife of Noe Rodriguez and member of CSO OC, explained that since Noe was killed one of the involved officers has committed more crimes, telling how Officer Luis Casillas killed Henry Gonzalez Jr. in February and was involved in the beating of 15-year-old Mario Diaz in June. Armenta stated, “He has shown no restraint or remorse for his past actions. And his behavior shows that he does not fear accountability. He continues to patrol our streets as if nothing happened. This is why I am here after nine months since they took the life of my husband.”

On the death of Noe Rodriguez, Erika Armenta said, “We are led to believe that every bullet was justified. But how are they going to justify 30 bullets? At an unarmed man that was only walking with an object in hand? 30 bullets is absurd! This was not an accident: it was a cold-blooded murder.”

CSO OC member David Pulido explained that both of the involved officers, Luis Casillas and Isaac Ibarra, lied about many details of the incident to protect themselves, stating “They claimed that Noe was waving a gun around, pointing it at them – these are lies disproved by their own body camera footage!” Pulido refused to be cut off by Mayor Valerie Amezcua and demanded that the city immediately fire the police officers to stop the killings.

Abraham Quintana, a CSO OC member, protested attacks on Santa Ana’s Police Oversight Commission, stating, “It makes no sense to remove the power of investigation when the commission hasn’t had a chance to use it. We should look to Chicago as an example, where they established councils specifically in charge of getting public input on police policy and practices. In other words, they listen to the people most impacted by over policing, police misconduct and police violence.”

While Santa Ana’s Commission was established in 2022, the city has been using legal excuses to keep it from actually reviewing cases or making recommendations. When they finally hired an oversight director for the commission in July, they also announced proposed amendments to its powers. These amendments were effectively an attack on independent oversight, but public pressure has held off the amendments for now.

Acknowledging the anniversary of the Mexican Day of Independence, CSO OC member Jocelyn Pacheco said, “Today I remind everyone here of our collective strength when we rise together against injustice.”

Directly addressing Mayor Amezcua, Jocelyn Pacheco said, “Actually Valerie, today would be a good time for you to join us and raise your Chicano fist, especially considering the praise you received over this weekend for being the first woman, and with that, the first Latina mayor of Santa Ana. But you and Councilmember Penaloza seem to have forgotten where you come from and who you represent.”

Jocelyn Pacheco referred to June, when Councilmembers Valerie Amezcua and David Penaloza disappeared as heavy ICE raids began and National Guard troops occupied the streets. Santa Ana police were used to violently repress protesters with rubber bullets and tear gas. Amezcua and Penaloza collectively received over $300,000 in campaign support from the Police Officers Association in 2022 alone.

Pacheco also referred to leaked emails revealing a secret deal between the city and the owner of an expensive soccer club called La Academia. La Academia used personal connections with Councilmember David Penaloza to secure the deal, which would have given La Academia exclusive access to Centennial Park soccer fields. This deal would have priced out working-class Chicano families, but it has been stalled after the leak.

Karen Perez, owner of one of the local soccer leagues, said to the city council, “Your job is to listen to us and do what benefits our community. How does Santa Ana benefit when you are giving exclusive use to one organization that the majority of the kids aren’t from Santa Ana – versus thousands of Santa Ana kids and adults from our leagues?”

Before being cut off by city staff, Karen Perez concluded, “Justice for Noe Rodriguez and his family!”

CSO OC and its Police Accountability Committee have led campaigns against police killings since 2022. These include Justice for Noe Rodriguez, Justice for Imanol Gonzalez, and The 24/48 Campaign. To get involved and help build community control of the police, reach out on Instagram and TikTok at cso.oc, on Facebook at Orange County CSO, or on email through [email protected].

#SantaAnaCA #CA #InJusticeSystem #CSOOC