Santa Ana demands an end to attacks on police oversight

By staff

Santa Ana, CA – On Monday, January 26, over a dozen Santa Ana residents and activists spoke at the city council meeting to defend the Police Oversight Commission (POC). They demand that the city stop attacking the POC and preserve its ability to hold police accountable. Despite being established in 2022, the commission has not reviewed a single complaint due to delays in hiring staff and open attacks on the commission’s legal authority.

David Pulido, member of Community Service Organization Orange County (CSO OC) stated, “We cannot take a single step backward on police oversight under the Trump administration. Last year Trump signed an executive order to train police to be more aggressive, to expand police protections and to weaken oversight.”

Pulido continued, saying, “Last year police-backed Councilmembers Valerie Amezcua, Phil Bacerra and David Penaloza tried to remove pro-accountability Commissioner Amalia Mejia. Then, city staff claimed that they needed to change the commission, so it complied with state law. The changes would strip the power of the commission and its ability to investigate police violence. They claimed it was to avoid lawsuits, but the city was facing at least four lawsuits from families whose loved ones were killed by police: two from the family of Noe Rodriguez, one from the family of Luis Amezcua, and one from the family of Miguel Chavez.”

Pulido concluded, “The approach of Santa Ana to police killings is clear: cover them up, settle lawsuits with the victims, and let killer cops roam our streets. Shame!”

CSO OC members, including Erika Armenta, wife of Noe Rodriguez, held signs that said, “Independent investigations now!” and “The police can’t police themselves!” These referred to the city proposal to have the commission “audit” or review investigations by Santa Ana PD’s own Department of Internal Affairs.

Bulmaro Vicente of the non-profit organization CHISPA said, “Staff’s recommendation to move towards an audit-only model is a step backwards. Instead, the city must preserve the following core powers: retain independent investigative authority, including the ability to investigate serious and deadly use of force, maintain the commission’s ability to make disciplinary recommendations based on the findings of those investigations,” among other powers.

CSO OC member Matthew Compton said, “This commission was established due to community concerns about SAPD misconduct. Those concerns and the misconduct still remain.”

Compton went on to describe the in-custody death of Freddie Washington on January 16, 2025. “SAPD officers beat Freddie and treated him like he was less than human.” Despite Public Records Act requests for the full body camera videos of all officers involved, Santa Ana PD has delayed the release for months.

Compton said, “In the era of Trump, where federal and local police violence is being uplifted, we must protect police oversight, since SAPD refuses to protect residents of Santa Ana.”

Abraham Quintana, member of CSO OC, said, “We cannot gut the oversight powers before they’ve even had a chance to be tested!” He added, “Over the last year we have seen Santa Ana PD violate reporting standards for military equipment usage, we’ve seen them sign agreements with FLOCK for automatic license plate readers that lead to ICE detainments, and all while the city paid out millions in lawsuits for police misconduct. Let’s also not forget that they withheld 42 ICE notifications over the summer and are likely still not sharing that kind of information with the public. We need community control of the police!”

