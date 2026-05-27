Santa Ana, CA : Coach Royal residents and families impacted by killer cops resist city attempts to silence them

By staff

Santa Ana, CA – 28 people, including residents of Coach Royal Mobile Home Park, families impacted by police killings, and members of Community Service Organization Orange County (CSO OC), flooded Santa Ana City Council on Tuesday, May 19.

Outside the chamber, CSO OC’s Immigration Committee rallied to demand Kingsley Corporation get out of Coach Royal Mobile Home Park.

Inside the chamber, CSO’s Police Accountability Committee delivered their petition demanding that Santa Ana Police Department Officers Luis Casillas and Isaac Ibarra be fired for killing Noe Rodriguez. May 19 was the anniversary of Rodriguez’s birthday.

Coach Royal resident Karla Alvarado said, “We had our rent stabilization meeting almost a month ago, and we are asking for the video of that event, and the city is trying to deny us access to it!” At that meeting, Kingsley denied residents access to Spanish interpretation or designated witnesses, and they barred observers from entering the meeting. But protests from residents forced city staff to “realize” that residents were entitled to these rights.

“¡Fuera Kingsley! ¡Fuera Kingsley!” chants were heard inside the chamber as people outside rallied. Santa Ana city staff tried drowning them out by raising the volume of the outdoor TV, but these backfired and caused residents to shout even louder.

Inside the chamber, Mayor Valerie Amezcua tried to silence the people, reading the city attorney’s statement which said there was nothing the city could do about Kingsley Corporation. Boos from the audience interrupted her. Threatening to stop the meeting, Amezcua slandered Coach Royal residents, claiming without evidence that they “had turned to making threats and acting physically aggressive with our city staff.”

Then the city council voted to limit public comment to one minute. Boos filled the chamber as Councilmembers Valerie Amezcua, Jessie Lopez, Phil Bacerra and Thai Viet Phan voted to silence the public.

CSO OC member Matthew Compton said, “You guys are really fucking scared of the Coach Royal people, and it’s really fucking shameful that you decided to cut it to one minute. Including you, Jessie! The Arzolas are sitting right there and they saw your bullshit. They canvassed for you and they supported you.”

The family of Albert Arzola, who was killed by Anaheim PD officer Nathan Garcia on December 1, 2025, has supported Lopez’s State Assembly run for weeks, because her opponent, Santa Ana Councilmember David Penaloza, is a loyal servant of the police.

Erika Armenta, the widow of Noe Rodriguez, approached the podium. On either side of her, CSO OC members held signs showing hundreds of petition signatures. As of May 21st, the petition stood at 638 signatures. It can be signed here.

Armenta said, “It has now been 504 days since December 1, 2024, since Officers Luis Casillas and Isaac Ibarra took the life of my daughters' father, Noe Rodriguez, in a hail of bullets; yet you have done nothing to fire them – you only seek excuses. The mayor, in particular, takes it upon herself to protect them, publicly offering her support to these so-called ‘peace officers’ without regard for the pain this causes us, those of us who have lost a loved one.”

Armenta held her phone to the microphone and shared a recording of her daughter’s voice. Her daughter said, “I am sad because today, it is my father’s birthday and I cannot hug him. I am frustrated because they stole his life, and the ones who did this continue to walk free.” Armenta held up a painting as the recording continued, “I made this drawing to remember his beautiful memory.”

As Armenta spoke, Councilmember Thai Viet Phan stared into space and ate yogurt.

David Pulido, a CSO OC member, said, “We are here today to present the early results of our petition for Justice for Noe Rodriguez.” Pulido continued, saying “Today would have been his birthday! And you robbed that time from him!” As the city cut his microphone, Pulido demanded Police Chief Robert Rodriguez fire the killer cops and led chants of “Luis Casillas? Lock him up! Isaac Ibarra? Lock him up!” Chants filled the chamber and the audience drowned out the mayor, forcing her to wait.

Guadalupe Barragan, a Coach Royal resident who has been fighting against Kingsley’s abuse for years, countered the mayor’s slanderous statement about Coach Royal residents. She pointed directly at Amezcua and said, “Hopefully you have proof of everything you just said, making accusations of my family! You know me, that we are working-class people. Yes, we are angry! Because Kingsley has been stealing our homes!”

CSO OC member Diana Terreros took the mic, saying, “It’s a shame that you are trying to slander the Coach Royal residents and saying that they’re threatening city staff. We have a video that shows that during their hearing, city staff was trying to put hands on them and trying to push out their supporters.” Terreros said, “You guys keep telling them to sue Kingsley, to submit their petitions, and do this and that on an individual basis. What we’re asking is for this to be treated as the systemic issue that it is. Everywhere that Kingsley is across the country, these issues are happening. It will not be solved by an individual lawsuit. Shame on you guys for doing absolutely nothing!”

As the public was leaving, city staff shamefully served Karla Alvarado a restraining order filed by a city staff employee named Maricela Marquez, who was present at the April 29 Rent Stabilization Division meeting. Alvarado will appear in court on May 29.

These attacks will not stop CSO OC from fighting alongside the people. We demand Kingsley out of Santa Ana! We demand killer cops Luis Casillas and Isaac Ibarra be fired!

#SantaAnaCA #CA #InJusticeSystem #CSOOC #Housing