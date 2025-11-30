Santa Ana activists demand community control of police

By Matthew Compton

Santa Ana, CA – On November 22, Santa Ana community members rallied in front of the city attorney’s office to defend the powers of the Santa Ana Police Oversight Commission. The city has been trying to gut its powers, despite incidents pointing to the need for more oversight of the police and other agencies.

The incidents include Noe Rodriguez being killed by two Santa Ana Police Department (SAPD) officers in December of 2024. As well, SAPD brutalized protesters opposed to ICE and the National Guard in June of 2025. Then, just days before the recent protest, the SAPD collaborated with Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection. The SAPD has a history of corruption, brutalization, murder and harassment towards the Chicano residents of Santa Ana.

Community members held signs reading, “Justice for Noe Rodriguez.” They chanted “Luis Casillas! Lock him up! Isaac Ibarra! Lock him up!” They are the officers responsible for Noe Rodriguez’s death.

At one point an SAPD police cruiser pulled up, and protesters shouted “Jail killer cops! Jail killer cops!” until the officer drove away.

Jocelyn Pacheco, a member of Community Service Organization (CSO) of Orange County explained that corruption is “starting with Mayor Amezcua, who received over $100,000 from the Police Officer’s Association, making her intentions crystal clear. To continue sacrificing her community for the sake of her own pockets. She is out here stripping the police oversight commission from any real power to investigate her little piggies; while claiming she is following the law.”

Protesters chanted, “When killer cops are on patrol, what do we need? Community control!”

Caro Munoz, another member of CSO, read a statement by Ashely Avellaneda. Avellaneda was a friend of 19-year-old Imanol Gonzalez, a Santa Ana resident who was killed by a Los Angeles Police Department officer. Officer Carlos Coronel was driving drunk in Orange County when he struck and killed Gonzalez on February 1, 2025. Officer Coronel drove away after hitting Gonzalez. The off-duty officer callously did not check on Gonzalez or call for help.

Ashley Avellaneda’s statement read, “He was full of life, full of potential and loved by so many.” Her statement described the failure of the system and how “our communities need real power, oversight and accountability. Without community control, systems end up policing themselves and families are left without justice.”

Protesters also called for a change in police policy after a critical incident occurs. The public want the city to require involved officer names be released within 24 hours and all unedited footage within 48 hours. The current policy gives the department 45 days to release footage and does not require the release of names.

“The victims of police violence deserve so much better. Families deserve so much better. It would benefit them so much to have the ability to see the footage as soon as possible, to know the names involved, and to get started right away in fighting for justice!” said Emma Gottfried of CSO.

Rain Mendoza from the CSO Immigration Committee spoke on the November 14 incident. That day, at least three SAPD officers helped facilitate the operations of confirmed Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection agents in a Santa Ana neighborhood.

She stated, “It is unacceptable that SAPD is aiding and covering up the same forces that terrorize our streets. SAPD has long maintained that they, and I quote, ‘Do not and will not participate in immigration efforts’ as stated on their Instagram page and the official page of the city of Santa Ana. Well, that was a big fucking lie!”

David Pulido with Freedom Road Socialist Organization tied all of these police crimes to a bigger picture, “As a socialist, I know that racist police killings and police torture are symptoms of a rotten system. That system is called monopoly capitalism, where a small class of parasites exploits our labor and resources for huge profits.”

He stated that under this system, oppression of Chicanos is needed to maximize profits and “there is no reforming a system that needs national oppression to survive.” He called on attendees to fight for revolution to change this system.

The protest was organized by CSO of Orange County. If you would like to get involved in their campaigns to demand justice and accountability from SAPD or in their Immigration Committee work, contact them at @cso.oc on Instagram or at 714-367-6350.

