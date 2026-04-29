San Jose students disrupt so-called “AI Center for Civic and Social Good”

By John Duroyan

San Jose, CA – On April 22, Earth Day, over a dozen SJSU students led by Students for a Democratic Society disrupted the campus’ newly opened “AI Center for Civic and Social Good.”

The center opened on March 3 at Dr. Martin Luther King Library and is co-sponsored by the city of San Jose. The center also had the backing of several notable war profiteers, primarily Nvidia, Alphabet and OpenAI. Nvidia and OpenAI both have multi-million dollar contracts with the Department of War, and Alphabet has offered considerable technological support to Israel.

At 1:15 p.m., Students for a Democratic Society gathered outside the MLK Library and began a noise demonstration, aided in their efforts by a drummer. Chants included “AI Center, off our campus!” and “Admin plays with AI while Palestinian children die!”

Most chants drew attention to the complicity of AI corporations in U.S. warmongering, and how those same companies collaborate with SJSU.

While the disruption was happening, some SJSU students entered the library and hung a banner over the AI center, covering the signage which read “AI Center for Civic and Social Good,” and replacing it with the more fitting, “AI Center for War and Genocide.” SJSU administration was present and filmed the students, and about half an hour later they called custodial staff to remove the banner.

The program continued outside with a few speakers. Tim Phan from FRSO spoke on SDS’s ongoing negotiations with university administration and how they connected to the action.

“For the past year since [SDS’s] campaign against Lockheed Martin and companies complicit in genocide, they have demanded a meeting with President Cynthia,” Pham said. “And so far, she has refused to budge.”

Ethan Maruyama, SDS’s Social Committee chair stated, “The common denominator between these companies is that they are providing technology to help the U.S. and Israel surveil and kill civilians; your tuition money is funding this. As students, we want money for jobs and education, not for war and deportation.”

San Jose Against War member and former SDSer Jack McCann told the crowd, “Today marks two years since students at Cal Poly Humboldt occupied a building, fought off the police, and held the campus for a week demanding an end to Israel’s genocide and an end to university investments in companies complicit in this genocide.”

McCann continued, “Today, SJ State partners with companies complicit in the most horrific crimes against humanity. OpenAI provides software to the Israeli military that makes their weapons even more deadly. Nvidia provides the necessary hardware for this to happen. Google provides services for Israel to host their kill lists on. Is this what they mean by ‘Civic and Social Good?’”

The action called attention to AI companies’ many connections with U.S. war and Israeli apartheid, and a part of SDS SJSU’s larger, two-year campaign to pressure SJSU admin to cut ties with war profiteers. SDS is certain to continue mounting disruptions until the university administration finally decides to negotiate on their demands: no tech for genocide, and cut ties with war profiteers.

#SanJoseCA #CA #StudentMovement #SDS #AI