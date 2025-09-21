San Jose State University students protest university's ties with Lockheed Martin

By John Duroyan

San José, CA – On Wednesday, September 17, San Jose State University students gathered outside an ongoing career fair for STEM undergraduate students, for a noon protest against SJSU’s ties with Lockheed Martin.

The protest advanced the central demand of Students for a Democratic Society “No Tech for Genocide” campaign, which calls for SJSU to completely sever ties with war profiteer Lockheed Martin. It was held in the wake of the disruption of a career fair the previous week, on September 10, at which Lockheed was present. Though Lockheed was not present at this career fair, SDS held the protest to draw attention to the ongoing partnership regardless.

The protest began with several chants, as well as signs and slogans depicting Palestinian martyrs and decrying SJSU business ties with Lockheed Martin. Chants included, “We want justice you say how? Cut ties with Lockheed now!” as well as “Admin, admin what do you say? How many kids did you starve today?”

The program proceeded with a variety of different speakers, including both student organizations and attendees from the community. Leading the program was Students for a Democratic Society, as well as students affiliated with other activist groups, such as Students for Justice in Palestine and League of Filipino Students.

Ethan Maruyama of SDS called out the actions of SJSU administration for the actions they took on September 10. “The moment we started our demonstration,” said Maruyama, “an event coordinator shamefully called UPD on us. Throughout our protest, the career fair coordinators tried their hardest to make us leave. They had police on standby to intimidate us. Did we leave? No! Because when Palestine is under attack, what do we do?”

The crowd answered, “Stand up, fight back!”

Maruyama continued, “SJSU admin are spineless cowards who will defend Zionism at the price of their own students. Their interests are the same interests of weapons manufacturers who bomb children.”

The next speaker, Haddy Barghouti from the board of SJSU Students for Justice in Palestine talked about the ties SJSU had with Lockheed Martin and the violence that partnership causes. “SJSU benefits from partnerships and funding from organizations tied to the military-industrial complex,” he said. “By accepting [Lockheed‘s] money, the university becomes complicit in systems that harm people worldwide.”

Next, Finn Albano from League of Filipino Students stated, “The bombs being dropped in the Philippines are the very same bombs dropped in Gaza. The very bombs manufactured by Lockheed Martin.” Albano ended by echoing the demands of the various anti-war student groups, “San Jose State, our education should not be used to kill the people and enrich war profiteers, it should be used to serve the people. Lockheed off campus!”

Finally, a community speaker from Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Phillip Nguyen, joined in during the open mic portion of the program. “We can see that the student movement over the last two years have led some of the most courageous actions for Palestine,” he said. “I call on you to join Freedom Road, or student orgs like SDS. Dare to struggle, dare to win!”

After the speakers were finished, the protesters marched around the Student Union and circled back around. Closing out the program, community musician Asunder played several songs, while the protesters wrote mail-ins to university administration urging the cutting of ties with Lockheed Martin.

Thus far in the fall semester, university administration has not yet met to discuss potentially cutting ties with Lockheed. SDS and other allied organizations are likely to continue their agitation until administration shows itself to be open to negotiations.

