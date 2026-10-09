San Jose State University rallies for Palestine on October 7

By John Duroyan

San Jose, CA – At noon, October 7, two dozen students rallied at San Jose State University to commemorate three years since the escalation of Israel's genocide against the Palestinian people, and to honor Palestinian martyrs. The rally was led by the San Jose chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine.

Other organizations in attendance included the Muslim Student Association, MEChA, Students for Quality Education, and Students for a Democratic Society.

The slogans attacked SJSU admin’s complicity with genocide, campus war profiteers like Lockheed Martin, Alphabet and others, and commemorated the sacrifices the resistance throughout the three years of the Zionist entity’s brutal onslaught against the Palestinian people. The action also called for attention to a recent important campaign victory for SJSU SJP, which managed to secure disclosure of university investments from the SJSU non-profit Tower Foundation.

SJP member Salam Ramahi said, “When I think about Palestine, I don't just think about a place on a map or something I see in the news. I think about my family. I think about the people who know my family and the generations of memories connected to that place. Our lives didn't begin on October 7. We had families, traditions, memories and communities long before them. And those things continue to exist despite everything that has happened.”

The march circled around campus, stopping near the fountain before progressing to its endpoint next to Clark Hall, where campus administrative offices were located.

Muslim Student Association member Moses Ali stated, “If we let our fear control us, the Palestinians may never be free. If we let our fear control us, we let the innocents continue to be oppressed. If we let our fear control us, we stand with the oppressors. To be silent in such a time is siding with the oppressor and giving them your seal of approval.”

Ali continued by calling out SJSU President Cynthia Teniente-Matison, stating, “And going to SJSU, we must not remain silent, because our university president is on the side of the oppressors. She not only traveled to Israel, but she befriended some IDF soldiers and thought it was cool enough to post. Shame!” An online post resurfaced of President Teniente-Matison praising IDF soldiers several years ago, which many students and organizations on campus have been publicizing.

Hady Barghouti, SJP member and journalism student, told the crowd, “We have seen [journalists] and public figures face consequences for speaking about Palestine. We have seen people lose opportunities and face backlash simply for expressing what they believe.” He also spoke on his personal connection to the displacement and violence Palestine has faced, sharing the story of his grandmother.

Barghouti stated, “It goes back generations. My grandmother was only 14 years old when she was forced from her own home in 1948 and fled to Syria. 14 years old. At 14, most of us are worried about school, friends, sport, or whatever we're doing that weekend. My grandmother was forced to leave her home and start over somewhere else. That history is part of my family. is part of who I am. And that's why, when people tell Palestinians to simply move on, I don't understand how we're supposed to do that.”

The march ended with SJP leadership speaking on their recent success in securing disclosure, while also affirming their commitment to continuing to pressure administration until divestment in apartheid Israel is fully achieved.

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