San Jose State students protest University ties to war industry and incoming Trump presidency

By staff

San Jose, CA – On Wednesday, November 20, around 40 students gathered at San Jose State University to protest the incoming second Trump presidency and the university’s ties to Lockheed Martin.

Slogans and marching chants included, “From Palestine to Mexico, these border walls have got to go!” and “Fuck Trump!” The organizers emphasized the fact that no matter the administration in power, the U.S. will continue its imperialist ambitions abroad, particularly with Israel and its current genocide in occupied Palestine. Organizers also emphasized the proud history of the anti-war struggle on SJSU’s campus, celebrating generations of resistance.

Simone Atendido from League of Filipino Students stated, “The U.S. imperialists have taken control of vital industries, manipulated trading policies for the sake of their maximum profit, and maintained a large military presence to train the reactionary forces of the Philippines, all in order to subjugate the Filipino people’s struggle for national liberation and democracy.”

San Jose SDS President John Duroyan emphasized San Jose SDS’ top campaign demand to get SJSU to sever ties with Lockheed Martin. He also called for years of resistance to come, exclaiming, “So do not despair under a Trump presidency! Understand that now is the time to heighten the struggle. The activists of yesteryear, the activists of the 60s who struggled and fought on this very campus, many of them are still here with us. They remember how half a century ago, many of the very same causes we fight under were theirs too. Were they discouraged when things did not go their way? Perhaps. But did they give up? Hell no!” and concluded with a chant, “Dare to struggle, dare to win!”

The action was organized by San Jose Students for a Democratic Society, Students for Justice in Palestine, and the League of Filipino Students.

#SanJoseCA #CA #StudentMovement #Palestine #Trump #AntiWarMovement #SDS