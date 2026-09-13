San Jose rally for workers’ rights

By Tim Phan

San Jose, CA – On September 10, over 50 students, faculty and other campus workers rallied for labor rights on San Jose State University campus. Organized by the recently formed San José State Labor Coalition, the action sought to build solidarity with regards to core issues facing laborers such as low wages and hazardous working conditions.

United Auto Workers 4123-SJSU Head Steward Alex O’Neill told the crowd, “Somehow, there always seems to be enough money for wages and compensation at the top, but not enough for workers’ basic needs.”

California Faculty Association representative Michael Tal remarked on cases of union-busting from SJSU admin, “This semester, we had an issue with FAFSA [federal student aid applications] where multiple students had to drop out because they could not pay, while the chancellor racks in checks,” Tal said. “Our bargaining team is using port-a-potties to speak to management, which indicates a leadership that views us as less than equal.”

Teamsters Local 2010 Steward Vince Carrillo stated, “The CSU failed to follow their side of the contract and now we’re currently without one. It’s been three years.”

“When the president needs something done, they call us and we have to stop what we’re doing,” Carrillo continued. “We’ve got to keep up the fight because they expect more and more from us, and we’ve got to stick it out until we make it out on the other side better.”

Guadalupe Pallais of the CSU Employees Union (CSUEU) stated, “In 2022, I found myself in a difficult situation involving an assistant director. At CSUEU-SJSU, I was assured my rights and the value of being unionized.”

Pallais continued, “I share my story because I want others to know that unions work for their members, and they genuinely care about what we experience in the workplace.”

Lorena Segovia of Academic Professionals of California gave a fiery speech calling out CSU. “We are still in negotiations for the last fiscal year, and they are offering lowball offers while the SJSU president makes $546,000 a year. How the fuck can you make that much money, knowing that the staff who make that profit are struggling to survive? That shows that they are not here to support students, but to create a corporate structure where those at the top are making the most money, while everyone at the bottom is struggling,” Segovia said.

“We keep getting asked to do more with less, and we are expected to support our students. We deserve fair wages and fair working conditions!” Segovia continued. “We demand that the CSU recognizes the work and value we do and invest in the people that make the system work! We stand together, and we stand stronger as one.”

#SanJoseCA #CA #Labor #SJSLC