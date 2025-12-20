San Jose marches for Human Rights Day

By staff

San Jose, CA – On December 14, San Jose Against War gathered dozens of people to commemorate International Human Rights Day. The U.S. has been a primary facilitator of human rights violations, including selling weapons to Israel, bombing fisherpeople off the coast of Venezuela, and a host of sanctions imposed on countries striving for national sovereignty.

Protesters held picket signs reading, “San Jose divest from genocide,” “U.S. hands off Venezuela” and “Stop the deportations.”

Philip Nguyen, co-chair of San Jose Against War, said to the crowd that the struggles are connected and that human rights such as “Food, housing, healthcare, education are a second priority for the ruling class; second only to the profit motive especially through war profiteers!”

Nguyen continued by elevating San Jose Against War’s divestment campaign targeting the city of San Jose saying, “The precedent is there – Hayward and Richmond have divested from Israel! Dublin and Alameda County have already passed an ethical investment policy. Now, it is time for San Jose to pass theirs as well.”

Drusie Kazanova of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization told the crowd, “From Palestine to Venezuela, people are fighting for self-determination and liberation from the chains of imperialism. And here at home, from San Jose, to Los Angeles, to Chicago, to Portland, we are fighting for our liberation from the very same oppressors, the imperialist class!”

Lyla Salinas, member of Community Service Organization San Jose, highlighted Trump’s year full of human rights violations including, but not limited to, deportations, saying that, “Trump continues to push a racist agenda aimed at oppressing immigrants and Chicanos. We say no more!”

Salinas continued, “Trump’s administration has continued his attacks on women, trans and queer people, Black people, students, on workers, on Palestine and now on Venezuela. We must not let this stand!”

Megan Sweet, member of Students for a Democratic Society at San Jose State University addressed the crowd, saying, “The people of Venezuela cannot wait for suggestions or proposals, they need the people from within the belly of the beast to rise up and demand from their government: ‘Hands off Venezuela!’”

Sweet said that SDS at SJSU continues their campaign to demand the school administration disclose their investment portfolio, divest from all corporations that facilitate human rights violations and the Israeli occupation of Palestine, and to cut ties with Lockheed Martin.

The crowd marched up the busy Market Street and along the annual Christmas in the Park installation, chanting to the tune of Jingle Bells, “Palestine, Palestine. Free, free Palestine! From the river to the sea ‘til Palestine is free!”

#SanJoseCA #CA #AntiWarMovement #ImmigrantsRights #CSOSJ #SJAW