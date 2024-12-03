San Jose honors Transgender Day of Remembrance

By staff

San Jose, CA – On the evening of Saturday, November 23, around 30 community members gathered at Saint James Park to honor members of the trans community who are no longer with us, as well as the Palestinians who have been martyred over the past year. The action was organized by the San Jose People’s Pride coalition.

The community put together a candlelight vigil with a banner reading “Our existence is resistance” accompanied by photos of those we have lost over the past year.

Silicon Valley Immigration Committee organizer Hazel Tongzhi started off the evening describing the struggle for trans liberation, stating, “We’re banned in many states, our access to healthcare diminishes daily, and we are held hostage for political gain meant to distract people from the horrors that the bourgeoisie commit.”

Sebastian Salinas, organizer with Freedom Road Socialist Organization, highlighted the connection between oppressed communities domestically and abroad. “Ultimately the struggles of the Palestinians and queer folks are linked. What can we do? Together, all oppressed peoples need to build a united front.”

After the speeches, attendees took to the streets and marched down the popular San Pedro Square and Post Street where the gay bar Splash is located. Chants like, “No Trump, no KKK, no transphobic USA!” and “When trans people are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!” could be heard blocks away.

Students for a Democratic Society organizer Romaine Charite highlighted the struggle of Black trans women and femmes, saying, “Trans femicide is killing us, and I have more in common with a Palestinian than I will ever have with bourgeois liberals in a so-called blue state who voted for the self-preservation of their rights, but voted against the abolition of slavery in the prison system, against minimum wage increases, and against affordable housing,” referencing recent state propositions that were voted down.

Oli Harter of Students for a Democratic Society spoke about how imperative it is to get organized, saying, “I am transmasc. For me and for many, activism wasn’t a choice. Our decision boiled down to fight or suffer. That’s not a choice.”

The vigil ended with an opportunity for members of the community to speak their thoughts before coming together to finish with a chant led by Charite, “Dare to struggle, dare to win!”

