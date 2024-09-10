San Jose holds vigil for Turkish-American activist Aisha Ezgi

By staff

San Jose, CA – On Friday, September 6, over 80 people came together in San Jose to honor the activist and martyr Aysenur “Aisha” Ezgi, who was murdered by Israeli authorities on the occupied West Bank. Protesters also denounced Israel’s invasion of the West Bank cities and the U.S.’s role in funding Israel’s genocide.

Protesters held signs reading “Victory to the Palestinian Resistance,” “End U.S. aid to Israel,” “Zionism = racism; justice for Palestinians,” and “I support Palestinian human rights.” The crowd could be seen by drivers, with honking in solidarity throughout the entire action.

Andy Schaefer of San Jose Against War described Israel’s invasion of the West Bank and siege in Gaza as “collective punishment, which is a war crime.” Schaefer continued, “What we see in the West Bank is the same tactic that was used in Gaza. End the siege on Gaza now! End the siege on the West Bank now!”

Nadine Mansour, a Palestinian activist who has been on humanitarian missions to the West Bank, emphasized the impact of our actions, saying, “All of it is necessary, all of it is valuable, and the reality is no singular [action] is enough. It takes all of us to pull at any and every thread of injustice, to undo the thick fabric to imperialism and capitalism. Now is not the time to stop, now is not the time to rest, now is the time to fight for the living and to keep resisting for Palestine and all who are oppressed!”

Mansour also led a moment of silence for Aisha Ezgi – who was martyred on a humanitarian mission in the West Bank – and offered a few words on Ezgi's bravery and staunch support for Palestine.

Thai Nguyen, an organizer with San Jose Against War, stated, “Both Democrat and Republican parties are fully committed to continue funding Israel’s genocide and the U.S. military industrial complex. I think of the saying that we must not panic, that we must organize – strategically, locally as well as nationally.”

Schaefer also emphasized the need to organize, saying, “We need to build our local fighting capacity. San Jose Against War is gathering support for the city of San Jose to divest from Microsoft, Alphabet and Caterpillar, all companies complicit in the genocide, all companies the city is invested in.”

The vigil and rally was called by San Jose Against War, a grassroots anti-war organization in San Jose.

#SanJoseCA #CA #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #SJAW