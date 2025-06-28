San Jose hold emergency protest after the U.S. strikes Iran nuclear facilities

By staff

San Jose, CA – On Sunday, June 22, the day after the U.S. bombed three nuclear facilities in Iran, about 150 people gathered at the Dr. MLK, Jr Library in downtown San Jose in protest.

Iranian flags, Palestinian flags and signs reading, “No war with Iran!” were held by protesters as they chanted, “Stop bombing Iran!” “U.S. out of the Middle East” and “U.S. out of Iran!” accompanied by many supportive car honks.

Donna Wallach of San Jose Against War told the crowd, “Our tax dollars should stay here, not to funding countless U.S. military bases overseas! There’s no reason for it other than that the United States wants to occupy the world and control all the resources.”

Noble Mushtak, member of Silicon Valley DSA stated, “The people are no longer accepting the lies of the U.S. war machine! For over a century, corporate elites have bullied the whole world through wars, genocide and regime change. They have intervened in almost every country in the world just so they can keep extracting oil and resources and exploiting workers domestically and beyond.”

Philip Nguyen, member of Freedom Road Socialist Organization, reminded everyone of the role Iran plays in the region, saying, “While the U.S. arms Israel’s genocide, Iran arms the resistance. Iran has been a critical ally of Palestinian liberation, training and equipping resistance forces in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen to defend the Palestinian people against Zionist occupation.”

Nguyen continued, “Everyone who prefers peace to war should stand with Iran, and all forces of resistance against imperialism and Zionism. Stand with the Palestine Resistance! End U.S. aid to Israel! No to war in the Middle East!”

The protest was called by San Jose Against War as part of the Anti-War Action Network's call to action following U.S. attacks on Iran.

#SanJoseCA #CA #AntiWarMovement #AWAN #SJAW #Palestine #Iran