San Jose commemorates incarceration of Japanese Americans in WW2 U.S. concentration camps

By staff

San Jose, CA – On Sunday, February 15, more than 300 people gathered at San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin to commemorate the signing of Executive Order 9066, which initiated the incarceration of over 120,000 Japanese-Americans into concentration camps during World War II.

Nihonmachi Outreach Committee has held the San Jose Day of Remembrance annually since 1981. The theme for this year’s event was “Neighbors, Not Enemies”, and began with an aspiration by Reverend John Oda of Wesley Methodist Church. Reverend Oda called for solidarity with the communities under attack from the Trump administration, including LGBTQ and immigrant communities. He highlighted the popular resistance to ICE activity in the Minneapolis area as an example of the action needed to protect our communities.

Vanessa Hatakeyama, emcee, said that the event is not only to honor and remember, but is also a call to act. Various local organizations had resource tables at the event, including San Jose Against War and Community Service Organization (CSO).

Keynote speaker Masao Suzuki drew a connection between the violence inflicted by ICE at home and the recent extra-judicial killings by the U.S. military in the Caribbean Sea and emphasized the responsibility of the masses to struggle against oppression.

Hatakeyama invited ten guests of honor to the front of the room, people who were incarcerated under EO 9066 or served for the U.S. during WWII. After this, Jake Shimada, a local musician, played an original piece on ukelele that he has composed over the past three years. The song represents resilience in the face of hardship and was dedicated to his family

Athar Siddeqee, chairman of the South Bay Islamic Association, was introduced to the stage to give a speech. He drew attention to the shared history of racist oppression endured by Japanese and Muslim Americans. Siddeqee spoke of the friendship and solidarity expressed by the Bay Area Japanese community following the events of September 11, 2001. At a time when Muslims faced increased racism, the Japanese community came to their doors and said, “We are here to support you and we have your back.” This story reflects that this year’s theme, Neighbors Not Enemies, is an integral part of the community’s values and actions and has been for generations.

After the speakers, the program moved to a candlelight vigil. Participants held electric candles and joined in a procession walking through the heart of Japantown before returning to the church.

