San Jose commemorates Al Nakba Day with rally

By Philip Nguyen

San Jose, CA – On Thursday, May 15, around 50 people gathered in downtown San Jose in front of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library to commemorate the 77th year of the ongoing Nakba.

Chants of “Free Palestine,” “BDS is our demand, no peace on stolen land” and “Stop bombing Gaza!” were heard throughout the streets of downtown.

77 years ago, the Zionist movement began its brutal ethnic cleansing campaign forcefully removing more than 750,000 Palestinians from their homes to make way for the creation of the apartheid state of Israel.

The rally had a program of speakers from organizations such as San Jose Against War, Council on American-Islamic Relations, Muslim American Association, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Santa Clara County Green Party, and Defending Rights and Dissent.

Nassim Nouri of the Green Party reminded the attendees of the U.S. role in the Israel’s ethnic cleansing saying, “No one can deny that it is our tax dollars that are being used to commit genocide.”

Tim West, a member of San Jose Against War, spoke about how AI, which big tech companies such as Microsoft invest heavily in, is also used for, “retrofitting Israeli weapons with guiding capabilities, missile with tracking and radar, computerizes weapons systems used to maximize use of lethal force on kids in Gaza.”

West continued highlighting the connection to the San Jose city’s investments, “All to the tune of $31 million from our very own San Jose city council.”

Musa Tariq of Center for American-Islamic Relations reflected on the repression of students and activists saying, “Even with the undeniable truth of the most well-documented genocide in history, our government is doubling down suppressing and criminalizing voices of peace more aggressively than ever. The louder the truth becomes the harder they press down.”

Tariq continued, “But our resistance will not end, not until we see a free Palestine in our lifetimes in a world liberated from oppression!”

Serena Myjer, of San Jose Against war, highlighted that the 97% of water in Gaza is contaminated and the bombs used to kill people in Gaza also leave the area as a toxic wasteland saying, “Israel is committing genocide and ecocide. the connection is quite clear, Palestinian Justice is environmental justice!”

Myjer also pointed out that a San Jose city council divestment target is Microsoft, which is providing AI and cloud services to Israel, is behind a proposed plan to build an AI data center on the habitat of the beloved burrowing owls.

Myjer continued saying, “There is no adapting to climate change and the biodiversity crisis when there is militarism and unkempt capitalism. If we want a livable future for all, we need to take a hard look at the cruelty and we need to stand up and fight back!”

Fadi Saba, vice president of Defending Rights and Dissent, reiterated to the crowd that our right to free speech is under attack saying, “Without dissent, there is no democracy! We must fight for our right to dissent!”

Donna Wallach of San Jose Against War said to the crowd that we should be filled with rage and to be stirred into action from what is happening in Palestine saying, “The time has come to right the horrendous wrongs done to the Palestinian people! Arms embargo now! End the occupation now! Tear down the apartheid walls now!”

Nuha Khan of the Muslim American Alliance, said, “Silence is simply a way for the media to stay away from the truth. Silence is siding with the oppressor and ignore the cries of our brothers and sisters in Palestine.”

Khan continued saying, “One thing I will ask of you all is to continue to speak up and show up!”

The evening continued with chants and calls onto the crowd to get involved in San Jose Against Wars divestment campaigns targeting Santa Clara County and San Jose city council.

#SanJoseCA #CA #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #NakbaDay #SJAW