San Jose commemorates 2 years of genocide and 2 years of resistance

By staff

San Jose, CA – On Saturday, October 4, around 200 people gathered to commemorate the Palestinian lives lost over the last two years in Israel’s genocide, and the mass resistance of Palestinians and the Palestine solidarity movement abroad.

Signs read, “We will not be complicit, San Jose divest from genocide,” “End U.S. aid to Israel,” “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!”

The protest was hosted by San Jose Against War in response to a nationwide call to action from the Anti-War Action Network. The action was supported by other organizations such as Vigil 4 Gaza, Students for Justice in Palestine San Jose State University (SJSU), Students for a Democratic Society SJSU, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Silicon Valley Democratic Socialists of America, Santa Clara County Green Party, and more.

Philip Nguyen, organizer with San Jose Against War, started the program emphasizing the growth and strength of the movement in San Jose and highlighting the numerous divestment victories around the Bay Area. The cities of Hayward and Richmond have divested from Israel, and the city of Dublin and Alameda County passing ethical investment policies.

Nguyen spoke to the crowd, “With all the wins here in the Bay Area for the movement for a free Palestine, it is now San Jose’s turn to divest from companies enabling Israel’s genocide in Palestine!”

Emer Martin, of Vigil 4 Gaza stated, “What the ruling class is doing to Palestinians is meant to scare us into submission so that they can secure oil and gas off the shores of Gaza.”

Megan Sweet, member of SDS SJSU, pointed to the growing student movement for Palestine in response to increased repression on campus saying, “SDS recognizes the intersection between repression in the U.S. and the active genocide happening in Gaza.”

Sweet continued, “San Jose State, cut ties with Lockheed Martin now!” uplifting SDS’s campaign to get the campus to end its partnership with the war profiteer.

The protest began their march from City Hall to the federal court building to elevate the movement’s broader demands of the federal government and the direct role it has in enabling the genocide.

Drusie Kazanova, of Freedom Road Socialist Organization, spoke on how after two years of genocide and resistance the tide is turning on the Zionist entity saying, “No amount of State Department propaganda can cover up the atrocities witnessed by billions over the last two years.”

Kazanova continued, “The Palestine solidarity movement worldwide is strong and growing, and the Palestinian resistance remains committed to self-determination for their people. Israel’s time is running out, and everyone knows it. Within our lifetime, Palestine WILL be free, from the river, to the sea.”

#SanJoseCA #CA #AntiWarMovement #Palestine