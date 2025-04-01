San Francisco postal workers say “Hell no to privatization”

By staff

San Francisco, CA – On Sunday, March 23, the National Association of Letter Carriers rallied in San Francisco to protest Trump’s push to privatize essential public services – particularly the U.S. Postal Service.

Hundreds of workers gathered at Embarcadero Plaza, sending a clear message: support the postal service, not billionaires. Signs reading “Hands off our public postal service,” “Hell no to privatization,” and “Fight like hell!” underscored their determination.

A member of the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) said, “The Postal Service is one of the nation’s most trusted institutions, serving the public for over 200 years. Millions of seniors depend on it. Privatization would mean cuts, layoffs and higher costs for working families – and we won’t allow that.”

Attendees vowed to resist Trump and his billionaire allies’ efforts to dismantle public institutions, destroy jobs, and workers' rights. Many emphasized that this fight goes beyond mail delivery – it’s about protecting union jobs, preserving a vital service, and challenging corporate agendas that undermine labor power.

This rally was part of a growing nationwide movement. Just days earlier, on March 20, the APWU held a similar protest at San Francisco’s Fox Plaza. These actions highlight the working class’s fierce resistance to Trump’s attacks on unions and public services – and their readiness to “fight like hell.”

