Salt Lake City rallies against war on Tax Day

By Adam Koritz

Salt Lake City, UT – During the early evening of Wednesday, April 15, dozens of demonstrators gathered at the Federal Building in downtown Salt Lake City, to protest their tax dollars being used to attack Iran, Palestine, Lebanon and Cuba.

After chants of “Not another missile, not another rocket, all these wars are just for profit!” Paris Lamb of the Utah Antiwar Committee told the crowd, “As a student I have seen the efforts of this firsthand as I struggle to afford tuition housing and food. A fraction of the military budget could provide universal tuition and healthcare to every student.”

Carson Bybee of Freedom Road Socialist Organization stated, “Your tax dollars have killed over 72,000 Palestinians. Your tax dollars killed more than 110 schoolgirls in Iran. Your tax dollars killed over 300 people in minutes, right after the ceasefire kicked in. Let that sink in.” The crowd then went into a revised 60s chant of “Donald Trump, what do you say? how many kids did you kill today?”

A member of Armed Queers said, “Over 100 years later, many of the issues brought up by the world's first socialist revolution haven’t been solved. That is, ‘Peace, Land, and Bread.’”

The responses of pedestrians and motorists passing by were overwhelmingly positive, as honks drowned out the few negative responses that were attempted. Answering a call from the Anti-war Action Network, the rally was sponsored by Utah Anti-War Committee, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, and Armed Queers.

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