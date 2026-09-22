Salt Lake City protests 200 days of U.S. war on Iran

By staff

Salt Lake City, UT- On Friday, September 18, dozens of anti-war activists and community members gathered in front of the Wallace F. Bennett Federal building to protest 200 days of the U.S. war on Iran in response to a call to action from the Anti-War Action Network.

A broad coalition of anti-war and community groups organized the protest, which drew in a wide range of participants, ranging from organizers and students to anti-war military veterans and families with young children.

Demonstrators held large banners reading “Hands off Iran!” and “End all U.S. aid to Israel!” to the approving honks of passing motorists, and held signs reading “Money for jobs, not war!” and “Money for healthcare, not war!”

“We are out here today demanding U.S. hands off Iran, an end to all U.S. aid to Israel, and money for human needs, not war,” said Nova Morra of the Utah Anti-War Committee.

Protesters persisted in occupying the sidewalk in front of the federal building for two hours despite constant rain. Spirits were high as chants of “Hands off Iran now, turn those Navy ships around!” and “Not another nickel, not another dollar, no more money for Israel’s slaughter!”

“These wars are not fought on behalf of the American people or the Israeli people. They are fought on behalf of the one percent, corporations, multinationals, and the military-industrial complex,” said Mustafa Khader of the 71% Coalition, a Palestinian-led progressive group.

Sebastian Miscenich of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization stated, “This war and the high prices it’s causing are capitalism’s fault, imperialism’s fault. The monopoly capitalists value profit over Iranian and Palestinian lives, and over decent housing, education, healthcare, or a livable environment for Americans.”

“It is our tax dollars which go to war profiteers such as the Raytheon Applied Signals Technology Facility in West Valley City, which contribute to the missile system that killed over a hundred school children in Minab,” said Amber Grace, speaking for the Utah Anti-War Committee.

“It is our tax dollars which go to the countless Northrup Grumman facilities and Military Bases scattered around Utah!”

Kaile Akina of the Wasatch Assembly stressed, “I think that getting organized means that you have to be willing to take great transformative action.”

Stephen Otterstrom, a Democratic candidate running unopposed for Utah State House District 21, said “when we ourselves are the perpetrators of that violence, we sit back, we don't investigate.”

“And then, we do something even worse, and that is we try to profit from the continual killing of children,” continued Otterstrom.

Richard Whitney, an anti-war U.S. Marine Corps veteran spoke against Trump’s hypocrisy, saying, “Trump, you’re killing children in Gaza, you’re killing children in Iran, and you turn around and say you care about children here in America, or unborn children?”

Although this protest held special significance, as it marked 200 days since the start of the U.S. war on Iran, Salt Lake protesters hold a pro-Palestine picket in front of the federal building every Friday.

Bronwyn Cox, who organizes the Salt Lake pickets for Palestine, said, “Please come join Salt Lake City in front of the federal building every Friday for Palestine, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. It’s a really great community, and really good organization.”

The protest was organized by the Utah Anti-War Committee, Picket for Palestine SLC, the 71% Coalition, the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, and the Wasatch Assembly.

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