By staff

Salt Lake City, UT – On Friday, October 30, anti-war protesters gathered in front of the doors of the Clark Planetarium in downtown Salt Lake City. The protest targeted the planetarium’s partnership with weapons manufacturer Northrop Grumman, demanding that Northrop Grumman’s naming rights over the planetarium’s IMAX theater be ended.

Northrop Grumman makes aircraft used by the U.S. and Israeli militaries in many documented war crimes across Palestine, the Middle East and Latin America, including the F-35I jet and the Blackhawk Helicopter.

The Clark Planetarium is a Salt Lake County operated educational facility. It planned a “Fun Science Friday” event for Utah’s children before Halloween. Northrop Grumman was expected to participate. However, due to the community protest, Northrop Grumman pulled out of the event.

Despite biting cold and constant rain, over 30 protesters led chants of “Northrop Grumman, not for children!” and “Northrop Grumman murders children!” in front of the planetarium. Demonstrators held signs reading “NG out of the planetarium!” and distributed leaflets to families entering the building.

“The community is fed up and no longer willing to be complicit in the violence perpetrated by the military industrial complex,” said Amber Grace, a member of the Utah Anti-War Committee.

“Northrop Grumman tried to send volunteers to the planetarium to groom children into trusting the military-industrial complex.”

Grace continued. “Northrop Grumman routinely disguises itself with a façade of science education to hide what they really are: war profiteers!”

Grace helped lead the protest despite being transphobically attacked by College Republicans days before and now facing false two misdemeanor charges. Speakers urged attendees to call Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill and demand he drop these charges.

Nova Morra, another member of UAWC, said, “We must bring pressure to the Salt Lake County Council to end the Clark Planetarium’s partnership with Northrop Grumman, who make F-35 jets used by the Israeli military on kids in tents in Gaza.”

Due to the effectiveness of the protest, the Salt Lake City police were called, and told attendees they could not use amplified sound. The protest persisted regardless, with chants of “County Council, you can’t hide! You’re supporting genocide!” growing louder.

Mustafa Khader of the 71% Coalition, a local pro-Palestine group, said, “President Eisenhower had warned us of the military industry complex long ago. He knew that they will put profits before humans, including our own soldiers.”

Sebastian Miscenich of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization stressed the need for anti-war activists to take the next step and become revolutionaries: “We kicked Northrop Grumman out of the planetarium today because we got organized and we fought back. That’s why I am a revolutionary. We will never get anything we are not willing to organize to take.”

Despite attempted police intimidation and inclement weather, the protesters picketed the planetarium event for the full two hours.

The protest was organized by the Picket for Palestine SLC, the Utah Anti-War Committee, the 71% Coalition, Climbers for Palestine, and the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

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