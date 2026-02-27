Salt Lake City protest demands end to U.S. aid to Israel

By staff

Salt Lake City, UT – On Sunday, February 22, over a dozen pro-Palestine protesters lined the busy 1300 East overpass in downtown Salt Lake City to bring local attention back to Palestine. With signs and a banner visible to Interstate 80 and surface street commuters, the protest called for an end to all U.S. support of Israel and investment in the needs of the people of Utah.

The demonstration was organized in response the Anti-War Action Network’s national call for a Week of Action for Palestine. Protesters chanted “Listen to the people, listen to the poor! We say no to U.S. wars!” and “Governor Cox, you can’t hide, you’re supporting genocide!” to countless honks and other signs of support from Sunday afternoon commuters.

Sebastian Miscenich of Utah Anti-War Committee stated, “The United States sends over $20 billion of our money to fund genocide, bombing and apartheid in Israel. This is money taken from your pockets at a time when we face high rents, low wages, and a growing police state here at the U.S.”

Protesters also criticized the complicity of the Utah state government in war profiteering and its participation in 47G, a public-private weapons industry consortium, chanting “Fund the people, fund our needs! Down with 47G!”

The demonstrators displayed their banner reading “End all U.S. aid to Israel!” and signs reading “Honk if you support Palestine!” for over an hour.

The action was organized by the Utah Anti-War Committee and Freedom Road Socialist Organization. Organizers urge all those who support people’s needs over war and greed to follow the UAWC on Instagram @utahantiwar to stay in the loop, and to join them on Sunday, March 1 at 1 p.m. at the Beans and Brews on 2100 South for a campaign planning meeting.

#SaltLakeCityUT #UT #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #UAWC