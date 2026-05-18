Salt Lake City marks Nakba Day with large overpass rally

By Nova Morra

Salt Lake City, UT- On May 16, 50 people gathered across from the North Guadalupe Trax station in Salt Lake City to commemorate Nakba Day in solidarity with the Palestinian people, along with other cities in the National Anti-War Action Network.

The protest brought many different groups together, including the 71% Coalition, Armed Queers SLC, the Utah Anti-War Committee, and the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

Carson Bybee, a member of the UAWC condemned the Stratos Project, a planned military data center, and the Raytheon facility in Salt Lake County, saying, “We refuse to let our communities become yet another fist for imperialist genocide.”

Mustafa Khader, a veteran Palestinian activist and member of the 71% Coalition said, “The answer for humanity is to stop these activities while they are happening,” and “The insistence of the Palestinians in keeping their cause alive is the most powerful statement to humanity.”

Throughout the protest, the crowd chanted, “We don’t want two states, we want 1948!” and “Resistance is justified when people are occupied!” Cars of the many commuters traveling to the popular Kilby Bloc Party music festival honked in support of the protest.

Adrian Romero, a member of the UAWC told the crowd, “Utah Anti-War Committee stands in absolute solidarity with fellow anti-war activist, Rick Toledo, who was targeted for doing exactly what we are doing right now: taking a stand against U.S.-backed terrorism.”

Sebastian Miscenich, a member of the FRSO, said, “We are not afraid to support the Palestinian fight against genocide, their fight against racism. Zionists have no right to oppress Palestinians. The Palestinians have every right to rebel. FRSO is an organization that stands unapologetically with every action the Palestinians take as they fight for national liberation.”

#SaltLakeCityUT #UT #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #Nakba #UAWC #AWAN