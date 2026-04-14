Salt Lake City: Emergency speakout demands ‘Hands off Iran’

By staff

Salt Lake City, UT – On Wednesday evening, April 8, an emergency protest was held at the Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building in Salt Lake City, showing opposition to the genocidal rhetoric from the White House the previous day.

Banners reading “End all U.S. aid to Israel!” and “Hands off Iran!” joined the Palestinian and Iranian flags in front of the federal building, as the crowd chanted for over an hour. The protest received much support from passing pedestrians and motorists. Protesters persisted despite attempts at intimidation by the police.

“Do we really want this done in our name?” asked Sebastian Miscenich, from the Utah Anti-War Committee, in a speech. “We must hold the government accountable for these war crimes.” Protesters chanted “No boots on the ground, no bombs in the air, U.S. out of everywhere!” and “Money for jobs, not for war!

Carson Bybee, with the Freedom Road Socialist Organization told the crowd, “Imperialists do not sign ceasefires in good faith. They violate them in letter and in spirit whenever material interests demand it.”

“Stand firm in the streets,” Bybee declared in closing. “Link arms with the global anti-imperialist front. Build the revolutionary organization capable of challenging the war machine at its root. Victory belongs to the people who refuse to kneel.”

The action was called by the Utah Anti-War Committee and Freedom Road Socialist Organization – Salt Lake City District.

All Utahns opposed to wars are encouraged to rally on Tax Day, April 15 at 6:30 p.m. in front of the federal building to demand “Tax dollars for housing, healthcare and jobs, not for war!”

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