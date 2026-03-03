Salt Lake City emergency protest demands ‘No war with Iran!’

By staff

Salt Lake City, UT – On February 28, 20 community members protested in front of the Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building in downtown Salt Lake City to demand an end to U.S. war on Iran. The emergency action was organized by the Utah Anti-War Committee the day after an unprovoked joint U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran.

Holding large banners reading “Hands off Iran!” and “End all U.S. aid to Israel!” the demonstration put Salt Lake City on the map as one of the over 20 cities in the National Anti-War Action Network that held emergency protests against the strikes. Despite rainy conditions, the protesters gathered on short notice to demand divestment from war profiteering and a refocus on the needs of everyday people.

“As a social worker, I have seen how cuts to welfare benefit programs have directly impacted Utah families,” said Adrian Romero of the UAWC. “Meanwhile, that money is allocated to destroy lives in the Middle East. The president doesn’t want peace. He wants global domination”

Sebastian Miscenich of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization said, “One year after Trump campaigned on ‘No new wars,’ the drive to war has actually intensified, from the strikes on innocent fishers in the Caribbean, to the attack on Venezuela, to this new war on Iran.”

Miscenich continued by pointing out the inevitability of war under imperialism, saying, “We can expect more wars as long as the government and economy serve the rich, no matter if it’s a Democrat or a Republican in power.”

Protesters chanted “Hands off Iran now! Turn those Navy ships around!” and “Money for housing, not for war!” to the frequent cheers of late-night Salt Lake pedestrians and passing drivers.

The action was organized by Utah Anti-War Committee and Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

#SaltLakeCityUT #UT #AntiWarMovement #Iran