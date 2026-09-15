Salt Lake City activism panel, film screening for Labor Day

By staff

Salt Lake City, UT – On Labor Day, September 7, dozens of community members gathered at the Utah Worker’s Center for a labor organizing and community activism discussion and a film screening. Attendees heard firsthand reports from the frontlines of the people’s movements in Salt Lake City.

Bryn Dayton, a rank-and-file Teamster and UPS worker, recounted difficult working conditions in warehouses amid automation and other challenges, and stressed the need for UPS workers in Utah to join the union and become involved.

Alondra Marquez, a campus worker and secretary of Communication Workers of America Local 7765, advocated getting organized and building the labor movement in Utah.

Local community organizers also invited attendees to get involved. Amber Grace of the Utah Anti-War Committee called out Trump’s war on Iran, pointing out that the aggression had led to heightened gas and grocery prices for working people.

“I think it's important to highlight the ways in which the labor struggle is intrinsically connected to the anti-imperialist struggle against wars which are currently terrorizing working people abroad while simultaneously making everyday needs like gas and groceries unaffordable at home,” said Grace.

Nova Morra of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization stressed the need to connect the many attacks that the American government directs at countries abroad and against its own people, encouraging attendees to get involved in activism.

“Back in 2010, our organization was raided by the FBI for fighting back and standing up to bad government policies and their wars,” said Morra. “Today, I want you to join and continue that same fight with me!”

After the discussion, organizers dimmed the lights for a screening of Salt of The Earth (1954), a film recounting the real-life struggle of Mexican American miners in the 1951 Empire Zinc Company Strike. After a long and difficult strike, the workers prevailed; their consistent resolve and strong unity won a decent contract.

The event was organized by the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, CWA-7765, and the Utah Anti-War Committee.

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